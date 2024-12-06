CREATURE COMMANDOS "Certified Fresh" On Rotten Tomatoes As The DC Studios' Audience Score Is Revealed

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos premiered on Max yesterday and the first DCU project has just been "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with 93%.

Audiences have also weighed in on the review aggregator, awarding the DC Studios TV series a solid 81%. This week has seen a resurgence of the #ReleaseTheAyerCut movement on social media, with DCEU fans back to campaigning for David Ayer's Suicide Squad to be released in its original form.

That has 26% from critics and 58% from moviegoers; Man of Steel, meanwhile, which launched the DCEU in 2013, sits at 57% and 75%.

Comparisons aside, Creature Commandos' "Critics Consensus" reads, "Bearing writer James Gunn's trademark penchant for kooky humor and lovable characters, Creature Commandos marks an auspicious debut for the DCU."

DC Studios is having a good run on Rotten Tomatoes so far; documentary, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, has 98% and The Penguin resides at 95%.

In a recent interview with Variety, showrunner Dean Lorey explained the decision to include an animated version of Gunn in the show's opening credits. "We did it without telling James," he confirmed. "We were like, I hope he’s not offended!"

Gunn chimed in to say, "Well, I didn’t say no, but I didn’t want people to think that I told them to put myself in there. My ego was stroked and I was very embarrassed by it. But at the end of the day, I said OK, and it’s in there. So what are you going to do?"

A new critics TV spot for Creature Commandos has also been released which you can watch below.

Overwhelmed with the response to our monstrous band of heroes and excited for everyone to see episodes one AND two of #CreatureCommandos streaming NOW on @StreamOnMax! pic.twitter.com/pfApD95DbA — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 6, 2024

You can read our full review here but we concluded by saying, "Delightfully deranged, Creature Commandos is a crazy, captivating, instant classic that puts the new DCU on the map while offering fans an endless list of reasons to return each week. James Gunn has delivered a monstrous must-see."

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.

The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.