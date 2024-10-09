DC Studios' LANTERNS Has Officially Cast The DCU's John Stewart Green Lantern!

The DCU finally has its John Stewart as it's been announced today that Lanterns has selected Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge) to play the Green Lantern Corps member. You can find more details after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 09, 2024 01:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

DC Studios and HBO have announced today that Aaron Pierre will play John Stewart in Lanterns. Kyle Chandler was recently cast as Hal Jordan, though the expectation is that Pierre will eventually be the DCU's main Green Lantern. 

Nathan Fillion was previously cast as Guy Gardner in Superman

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the hunt for John came down to Pierre and Stephan James. They both took part in screen tests alongside Chandler on Thursday and Friday and while each "had their boosters," a final decision was made yesterday. 

Pierre currently stars as the lead in Jeremy Saulnier's Rebel Ridge which debuted on Netflix on September 6 and was the #1 title worldwide on Netflix for three weeks in a row. In December, Aaron will take on the titular role of Mufasa in Barry Jenkins' animated Lion King prequel for Disney.

The actor was most recently seen leading the NatGeo series Genius: MLK/X, as civil rights leader Malcolm X, Garth Davis' Foe alongside Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan, Clement Virgo's Brother, and Barry Jenkins' award-winning limited series The Underground Railroad. Pierre is currently filming The Morning Show.

Marvel Studios' loss is also DC's gain as he was previously cast in Blade alongside Mahershala Ali before the script evolved and he was written out of the long-delayed project. 

After Jeff Sneider incorrectly named James as the frontrunner for Lanterns' John Stewart, scooper @MyTimeToShineHello was first to share the news of Pierre's casting earlier today. 

Check out Gunn's comments on the news below. 

DC Studios' Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl). 

When Lanterns' creative team was first revealed, James Gunn and Peter Safran, as Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs of DC Studios, shared a joint statement which read, "We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm." 

"John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with 'Superman.'"

Lanterns doesn't currently have a confirmed premiere date.

0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 10/9/2024, 1:27 PM
Give us a movie
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 10/9/2024, 1:27 PM
Thank god! 🙌
McMurdo
McMurdo - 10/9/2024, 1:46 PM
@TheNewYorker - this is perfect casting. He was fantastic in the new Jeremy Saulnier film Rebel Ridge.
LysergicMeinbal
LysergicMeinbal - 10/9/2024, 2:10 PM
@McMurdo - agreed. It was a good movie.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 10/9/2024, 1:28 PM
Man I really wanted to make this article but Idk how to write articles and figured mine would just get taken down for not being properly formatted.
TwoByFour
TwoByFour - 10/9/2024, 1:47 PM
@HammerLegFoot - I strongly encourage you to write whenever you want! It's good to have different takes.

@NateBest - Perhaps you can give him a quick crash course. Or maybe one of the other writers...
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/9/2024, 1:29 PM
Maybe the best casting the DCU has done so far
User Comment Image
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 10/9/2024, 1:38 PM
@MisterBones - Trying to start something already LOL
McMurdo
McMurdo - 10/9/2024, 1:52 PM
@MisterBones - i mean casting across the board has been fantastic outside of Booster Gold. Superman, Jimmy Olsen, Lois, you name it really.
Steel86
Steel86 - 10/9/2024, 1:59 PM
@McMurdo - I mean there will always be strays here and there. And as long as Kumail dyes his hair blonde I think he fits the character.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 10/9/2024, 2:15 PM
@Steel86 - zero chance he goes blonde lol
Gambito
Gambito - 10/9/2024, 2:17 PM
@MisterBones - Nic hoult as Luthor and Lois are pretty great as well
tmp3
tmp3 - 10/9/2024, 1:29 PM
HBO & DC is a match made in heaven. 2/2 with banger shows, and I have no doubt this’ll follow the way. Honestly more excited for this than any of the dcu movies haha
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/9/2024, 1:37 PM
@tmp3 - honestly, DCU and HBO could prove to be more fruitful than the films. Don’t want to jump the gun but it’s such a great avenue that still allows for cinematic-like storytelling.
tmp3
tmp3 - 10/9/2024, 1:47 PM
@MisterBones - I will say, a part of me hopes they keep the HBO and Max shows as separate classifications. Something like creature commandoes, peacemaker or booster gold feel like great fits for Max vs. something of a higher pedigree like Watchmen or Penguin, which just feel more at home with HBO. Like I hope Lanterns feels like an HBO show and not a blockbuster movie stretched to 8 eps like the disney+ stuff
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 10/9/2024, 1:29 PM
This guy was AWESOME in Rebel Ridge. Great choice
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/9/2024, 1:31 PM
Damn good choice, he already played one badass Marine in Rebel Ridge so now he should be able to easily adjust to playing another.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/9/2024, 1:32 PM
Fantastic.

It sucks for Stephan James since I think he would have made a good John aswell but Pierre was my preferred choice so I’m glad he got it.

Also with Gunn confirming his casting so soon ( and not Chandler as Hal) , definitely makes me think he will be the main GL of this universe like in the DCAU.

User Comment Image
Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/9/2024, 1:32 PM
One thing I will say about the DCU so far...their casting has been top notch!
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 10/9/2024, 1:33 PM
Good choice.



User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/9/2024, 1:37 PM
Also first Corenswet as Clark Kent…

?si=6_PZWpHcP689cnS7

Now Aaron Pierre as John Stewart…

?si=Qp4ZjkNezTO7eqxW

Gunn bubbala , if you give me Brandon Sklenar as Bruce Wayne/Batman then I will never ask anything of you again lol.

?si=8JsgGa2ikTePLMGS
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 10/9/2024, 1:38 PM
Oh my God, I knew it. However, how did they say yesterday that it was the other guy?? Josh explain

Congrats to Aaron. He is going to kill it
WaffeX
WaffeX - 10/9/2024, 1:52 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - because somebody on twitter "confirmed" it
Steel86
Steel86 - 10/9/2024, 1:39 PM
Its official James Gunn is definitely looking at fan casting giving those people a shot. Not saying he's casting just from that but I 100% believe he's looking at what the fans want and saying lets bring them in for a test and sees if he likes them or not.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/9/2024, 1:40 PM
@Steel86 - I could see that

It’s also lucky that Pierre just started to blow up after Rebel Ridge so he’s lucky that he got him so soon.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 10/9/2024, 1:45 PM
User Comment Image
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 10/9/2024, 1:45 PM
I can see it.
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 10/9/2024, 1:50 PM
DAMN IT!!! I just said yesterday that I wanted him in the MCU. I haven't liked anything DC since the Dark Knight trilogy. And I only liked the 1st 2. THIS SUCKS!!
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 10/9/2024, 2:03 PM
Great casting. This is the way.
PC04
PC04 - 10/9/2024, 2:03 PM
He's got the look and the acting chops. Excited to see what he does with the character.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 10/9/2024, 2:04 PM
Damn. I kinda wanted him to BE Blade
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/9/2024, 2:05 PM
Lanterns needs to be a movie, or a lot of people will be missing it. Like me I will NEVER get HBO.

User Comment Image
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 10/9/2024, 2:06 PM
Credit where credit's due. Great choice.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 10/9/2024, 2:06 PM
Surreal that we finally have a live action John Stewart.
User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 10/9/2024, 2:09 PM
Between this and Corenswet, I wonder if the main JL will be made up of fancasts.
Jensen Ackles as Batman
Adria Arjona as WW
Lucas till as Barry Allen
KJ Apa as Wally west.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/9/2024, 2:10 PM
@MCUKnight11 - not a bad cast ( even if Wally and Barry are very close in age lol).
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 10/9/2024, 2:10 PM
Hmm, I don't know that I like this. On the fence... How disappointing.

