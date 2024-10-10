LANTERNS: Hal And John's Love Interests Possibly Revealed As Aaron Pierre Breaks Silence On Joining DCU

LANTERNS: Hal And John's Love Interests Possibly Revealed As Aaron Pierre Breaks Silence On Joining DCU

With Lanterns' leads now set, we have some details on Hal Jordan and John Stewart's respective love interests in the HBO series. Aaron Pierre has also weighed in on officially being cast in the DCU...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 10, 2024 06:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

Yesterday, DC Studios made it official: Lanterns will see Kyle Chandler play Hal Jordan, with Aaron Pierre taking on the role of John Stewart. We'd imagine the plan now is to start filling out the supporting cast for this Earthbound adventure featuring the two Green Lantern Corps members. 

Kelly MacDonald is reportedly being eyed for one female lead role and Nexus Point News' @ApocHorseman has now shared a few additional details about the show's supposed love interests. 

"As I reported yesterday, Hal's love interest is the town's sheriff Kerrie Kane," they reveal. "John does get into an affair with an older woman named Zoe. She’s a Native American woman and the only person of color in an all white town."

The scooper adds, "Zoe's married to a businessman named Dillon and he's described as one of the antagonists of the series. Not sure if any of these are codenames or not."

It's quickly becoming clear that Lanterns will be far more grounded than 2011's Green Lantern. While we'd imagine the show is going to spend at least some time on Oa, the majority of this story is likely to be spent on Earth with a True Detective-style murder mystery (as for why Hal and John would get involved, the victim may be a Green Lantern Corps member).

In related news, Pierre has broken his silence on being cast as John Stewart with an Instagram post. The Rebel Ridge star captioned that with, "Tremendously honoured and abundantly grateful. A dream come true. Thank you all for the love and beautiful energy. Thank you for welcoming me to DC. Let's work!"

With Chandler only expected to appear in Lanterns, theories are already swirling about whether the veteran Green Lantern Corps member will eventually become Parallax. That would be one way to establish John as Sector 2814's main Lantern, anyway. 

DC Studios' Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl). 

When Lanterns' creative team was first revealed, James Gunn and Peter Safran, as Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs of DC Studios, shared a joint statement which read, "We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm." 

"John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with 'Superman.'"

Lanterns doesn't currently have a confirmed premiere date.

DC Studios' LANTERNS Has Officially Cast The DCU's John Stewart Green Lantern!
Related:

DC Studios' LANTERNS Has Officially Cast The DCU's John Stewart Green Lantern!
LANTERNS Eyes Kelly MacDonald For Love Interest Role - Is She Playing The DCU's Star Sapphire?
Recommended For You:

LANTERNS Eyes Kelly MacDonald For Love Interest Role - Is She Playing The DCU's Star Sapphire?
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 10/10/2024, 6:23 AM
Feels like a waste to have these characters restrained to some True Detective story on a small town on Earth... Hope it's good
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 10/10/2024, 6:55 AM
@Urubrodi -

It really feels like a budget related decision.

My biggest hesitation is introducing a Hal who's in the twilight of his career and making John the young rookie.
HermanM
HermanM - 10/10/2024, 6:30 AM
Oh boy....they're already gonna be doing the anti white stuff and will revert to making being black John's entire personality, despite Aaron Piere being the lightest skinned/most mixed of the actors who tried for the role.

Has Lindelof's fingerprints all over it.... first bit of real bad news I have heard.

Still cautiously optimistic for the rest of the show though.
6of13
6of13 - 10/10/2024, 6:32 AM
It is unexpected to have the show as a true detective inspired story set on Earth. My theory - The show is set after Hal's reign as Parallax and that he is the new host for the Spectre. I believe that might make sense for why the showrunner's wanted Josh Brolin as their first choice and then choosing Kyle Chandler. And that the Spectre's previous host was Det Jim Corrigan. It also potentially opens the door to otherworldly characters later on. Just a theory. But I hope the show is good whatever it is.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/10/2024, 6:48 AM
Not seeing until they cast James Gunn girlfriend and brother
HermanM
HermanM - 10/10/2024, 6:50 AM
Great casting

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

wish the show were all about Hal
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/10/2024, 7:11 AM
Interesting…

I know some will have issues with the more “grounded” approach this seems to be doing but I’m cool with it since it allows them to just flesh out & develop the characters here while in possible future stories , you can then build out the universe & GL Corps itself.

Plus it’s not like GL has never had more earth based stories such as the Hard Traveling Heroes stuff but instead of Oliver , we get John and might even tackle social issues like that run did.

User Comment Image

Anyway , I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a couple of more GLs in the show since Gunn had said when the show was originally announced that they might pop up.

I’m personally looking forward to this as of now!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder