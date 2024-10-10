LANTERNS: Hal And John's Love Interests Possibly Revealed As Aaron Pierre Breaks Silence On Joining DCU

Yesterday, DC Studios made it official: Lanterns will see Kyle Chandler play Hal Jordan, with Aaron Pierre taking on the role of John Stewart. We'd imagine the plan now is to start filling out the supporting cast for this Earthbound adventure featuring the two Green Lantern Corps members.

Kelly MacDonald is reportedly being eyed for one female lead role and Nexus Point News' @ApocHorseman has now shared a few additional details about the show's supposed love interests.

"As I reported yesterday, Hal's love interest is the town's sheriff Kerrie Kane," they reveal. "John does get into an affair with an older woman named Zoe. She’s a Native American woman and the only person of color in an all white town."

The scooper adds, "Zoe's married to a businessman named Dillon and he's described as one of the antagonists of the series. Not sure if any of these are codenames or not."

It's quickly becoming clear that Lanterns will be far more grounded than 2011's Green Lantern. While we'd imagine the show is going to spend at least some time on Oa, the majority of this story is likely to be spent on Earth with a True Detective-style murder mystery (as for why Hal and John would get involved, the victim may be a Green Lantern Corps member).

In related news, Pierre has broken his silence on being cast as John Stewart with an Instagram post. The Rebel Ridge star captioned that with, "Tremendously honoured and abundantly grateful. A dream come true. Thank you all for the love and beautiful energy. Thank you for welcoming me to DC. Let's work!"

With Chandler only expected to appear in Lanterns, theories are already swirling about whether the veteran Green Lantern Corps member will eventually become Parallax. That would be one way to establish John as Sector 2814's main Lantern, anyway.

DC Studios' Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl).

When Lanterns' creative team was first revealed, James Gunn and Peter Safran, as Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs of DC Studios, shared a joint statement which read, "We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm."

"John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with 'Superman.'"

Lanterns doesn't currently have a confirmed premiere date.