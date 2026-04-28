Lanterns Trailer Pulled From HBO And DC's YouTube And Social Media Platforms

There's been some chatter online about HBO being unhappy that DC Studios content is being produced for the premium cable network. Could that explain Lanterns' largely underwhelming marketing campaign?

It started with a brief teaser that seemed to be teeing up a teaser trailer; instead, footage fans had already seen was released, albeit with an introduction from Aaron Pierre shot on a cell phone. Then, when the first teaser did finally drop, it was widely criticised for featuring no superpowered action, a washed-out colour palette, and a distinct lack of green.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn said from the start that Lanterns would be a True Detective-inspired tale, but the reality proved to be not what most fans want from the Green Lantern Corps on screen.

Now, things have gotten even stranger, as the Lanterns trailer has been pulled from almost all official HBO, HBO Max, and DC YouTube/social media platforms. In fact, one of the only places you can still find it is on James Gunn's X account.

Is it a result of the backlash from fans? Could a new, much better teaser be on the way? The latter is certainly possible, especially as a new poster recently dropped.

However, based on experience, this could be a licensing issue. The trailer featured a remix of "State Trooper" from Nebraska, featuring big orchestral sounds laid over Bruce Springsteen's guitar and vocal. If HBO and DC Studios only had a limited time to use the track, it could explain why the Lanterns sneak peek has suddenly vanished.

"It would be a betrayal to everyone I worked for and alongside to say anything other than I was absolutely honored to be a part of the team that manifested the incredible construct that is Lanterns, because it was," Lanterns writer Damon Lindelof recently said in response to the backlash surrounding his remarks about the "green" in Green Lantern being stupid.

"I was sloppy and careless with my words, ironic considering I care so much about Hal, John and the entire Corps. I can and will do better to be worthy of the oath," he added. "Until then, I’ll let the show speak for itself, and I can’t wait for you all to hear what it has to say."

Check out the Lanterns trailer—before it gets pulled—below.

You manifested it early.

The official #Lanterns teaser is here.

Coming this August. pic.twitter.com/cbA3vFotXd — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 4, 2026

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Alongside Kyle Chander and Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones round out the cast.

The pilot is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, who are co-creators for the series. Mundy serves as showrunner. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes, with Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel and Alik Sakharov also tapped to direct.

Lanterns is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, James Gunn, Peter Safran, King, Ron Schmidt, and Hawes, and is based on the DC comic characters from Green Lantern.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO in August.