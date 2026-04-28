Lanterns Trailer Pulled From HBO And DC's YouTube And Social Media Platforms

Lanterns Trailer Pulled From HBO And DC's YouTube And Social Media Platforms

The Lanterns trailer has mysteriously vanished from HBO and DC's official platforms, leading to speculation that a much-improved sneak peek could be on the way after what proved a divisive first look.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 28, 2026 05:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

There's been some chatter online about HBO being unhappy that DC Studios content is being produced for the premium cable network. Could that explain Lanterns' largely underwhelming marketing campaign?

It started with a brief teaser that seemed to be teeing up a teaser trailer; instead, footage fans had already seen was released, albeit with an introduction from Aaron Pierre shot on a cell phone. Then, when the first teaser did finally drop, it was widely criticised for featuring no superpowered action, a washed-out colour palette, and a distinct lack of green.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn said from the start that Lanterns would be a True Detective-inspired tale, but the reality proved to be not what most fans want from the Green Lantern Corps on screen. 

Now, things have gotten even stranger, as the Lanterns trailer has been pulled from almost all official HBO, HBO Max, and DC YouTube/social media platforms. In fact, one of the only places you can still find it is on James Gunn's X account. 

Is it a result of the backlash from fans? Could a new, much better teaser be on the way? The latter is certainly possible, especially as a new poster recently dropped

However, based on experience, this could be a licensing issue. The trailer featured a remix of "State Trooper" from Nebraska, featuring big orchestral sounds laid over Bruce Springsteen's guitar and vocal. If HBO and DC Studios only had a limited time to use the track, it could explain why the Lanterns sneak peek has suddenly vanished. 

"It would be a betrayal to everyone I worked for and alongside to say anything other than I was absolutely honored to be a part of the team that manifested the incredible construct that is Lanterns, because it was," Lanterns writer Damon Lindelof recently said in response to the backlash surrounding his remarks about the "green" in Green Lantern being stupid. 

"I was sloppy and careless with my words, ironic considering I care so much about Hal, John and the entire Corps. I can and will do better to be worthy of the oath," he added. "Until then, I’ll let the show speak for itself, and I can’t wait for you all to hear what it has to say."

Check out the Lanterns trailer—before it gets pulled—below. 

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Alongside Kyle Chander and Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones round out the cast.

The pilot is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, who are co-creators for the series. Mundy serves as showrunner. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes, with Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel and Alik Sakharov also tapped to direct.

Lanterns is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, James Gunn, Peter Safran, King, Ron Schmidt, and Hawes, and is based on the DC comic characters from Green Lantern.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO in August.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/28/2026, 5:23 AM
Syndercut Confirmed
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/28/2026, 5:26 AM
@HashTagSwagg - User Comment Image
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/28/2026, 5:25 AM
DL;DR version:

Song rights.
Nothing to see here.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 4/28/2026, 5:30 AM
Yeah, nothing wrong with pulling away from marketing your upcoming show. No way that they will tank this project for tax$$$$$. Suede Lanterns forever
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 4/28/2026, 5:36 AM
At this point, they should just Batgirl it.🤣 From what's been shown so far, it feels similar to the Josh Trank Fantastic Four movie.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 4/28/2026, 5:46 AM
Yes I hope it's a sign with get a better official trailer at some point.
TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 4/28/2026, 5:51 AM
Aaaaaaaaand...

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/28/2026, 5:52 AM
It's just the trailer at this point. If the posters disappear then we worry.
CamtonoOfBeskar
CamtonoOfBeskar - 4/28/2026, 5:55 AM
It was always ill-advised to incorporate a True Detective style for the Green Lantern brand.

Or, you could do it but it has to be an extremely healthy mix of both vibes. 50/50 but preferably 60/40.

And then it shouldn't even really resemble True Detective but more so the first MIB movie.

The trailer didn't show that being the case.
JayBird
JayBird - 4/28/2026, 7:14 AM
@CamtonoOfBeskar - An american roadtrip of the 2 GL biggest human members always seemed strange, they should have done that idea, with Green Lantern and Green Arrow.

(And i wouldn't be surprised if the so called mistery hidden within the earth are the Manhunters)
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 4/28/2026, 8:23 AM
@CamtonoOfBeskar - They could've chose the Question over Green Lantern or even Martian Manhunter
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/28/2026, 6:58 AM
Even they know, no one wants this garbage.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Nolanite
Nolanite - 4/28/2026, 7:42 AM
@FireGunn -

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/28/2026, 8:21 AM
@Nolanite - #FireGunn
Rpendo
Rpendo - 4/28/2026, 8:35 AM
@FireGunn - is it weird spending so much of your time broadcasting to the world what a whiny bitch you are?

Get a life, homie
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 4/28/2026, 7:05 AM
Show ends up being phenomenal then everyone pretends they were always on board with it.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/28/2026, 7:26 AM
@EskimoJ - Not possible. The concept of this shit show alone shuts that theory down. No one asked for a Green Lantern show with a 60 year old Hal Jordan that will die at the end of the series
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2026, 7:36 AM
@EskimoJ - most likely…

I really do hope that happens though I’m sure some stubborn a-holes won’t admit it when they see it.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/28/2026, 8:43 AM
@FireGunn - they need Hal for Kingdom Come.

See you in 2034.
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 4/28/2026, 7:10 AM
I’m glad the fans made it clear that this is not what they wanted to see
Huge GL fan here. Very disappointed with the trailer. Looks worse than the original horrible movie somehow
JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/28/2026, 8:25 AM
@RichardGrayson - This is some genuine clown shit. lol
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 4/28/2026, 7:46 AM
This site finally decides to report this "news"...6 days later compared to other sites.
Irregular
Irregular - 4/28/2026, 8:02 AM
LOL whoever decided the song is probably fired for not checking clearances on the licenses. Yeah...that doesn't look amateur at all LMAO.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2026, 8:03 AM
Given that a Creature Commandos trailer if I remember correctly was taken down due to licensing issues such as a limited time to use the music within , it’s also likely the reason the Lanterns teaser was also removed…

However Josh just needs an opportunity to be negative about the DCU these days so why not here aswell?.

Anyway , the show seems good imo so can’t wait to watch it since it’s my most anticipated DCU project as of now (second being MOT)!!.

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/28/2026, 8:11 AM

1 - Exact quote: It's all about replacement. So, cornerstone DC character Hal Jordan gets kicked to the back of the bus and probably killed.

2 - Crap promo gets pulled.

3 - Mediocre Superman, Garbage Peacemaker season 2, No DCFU Batman.

4 - Many hyped characters/movies/shows originally announced fall by the wayside.

5 - Gunn's weird interest in nobody cares characters and D-listers.

I loved the GotG movies, and I originally was hyped for the Gunn new DCU. I officially switch sides. The new DCFU V2 is in serious danger with this guy. Gunn has to go.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/28/2026, 8:41 AM
@DocSpock - ha.

See you in 2034.
Sominan
Sominan - 4/28/2026, 8:20 AM
The eff bombs really bothered me in the trailer.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 4/28/2026, 8:21 AM
Damn shame, that’s a bad sign LOL
JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/28/2026, 8:24 AM
"...it was widely criticized..." LOL!! Only here. Everyone I know is pumped for it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2026, 8:44 AM
@JackDeth - i saw some on social media too tbf

However it’s not like Gunn was not open about what the show was gonna be so I don’t understand why people were shocked.
GrandRegent
GrandRegent - 4/28/2026, 8:44 AM
@JackDeth - Lies
thedrudo
thedrudo - 4/28/2026, 8:34 AM
It’s still on the actual app in the Coming Soon section.
GrandRegent
GrandRegent - 4/28/2026, 8:45 AM
They came to their senses
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 4/28/2026, 8:59 AM
Batgirl the whole universe

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