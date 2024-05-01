PEACEMAKER Star John Cena Sends Speculation Into Overdrive With Cryptic DEADPOOL 3 Image
PEACEMAKER Star John Cena Sends Speculation Into Overdrive With Cryptic DEADPOOL 3 Image
PEACEMAKER Star John Cena Talks Upcoming DCU, Season 2 Plans, And Whether The Anti-Hero Could Get A Movie
PEACEMAKER Star John Cena Talks Upcoming DCU, Season 2 Plans, And Whether The Anti-Hero Could Get A Movie
vectorsigma - 1/5/2024, 6:36 AM
Gunn will save the superhero genre.

Storytelling should be top priority and not agenda
lazlodaytona - 1/5/2024, 6:40 AM
First season was ok with it having many of "a moment" throughout most episodes.
Am looking forward to s2.

Oh. and John Cena for the next T-800 when they reboot Terminator. Again. Like, 3+ times now.
Forthas - 1/5/2024, 6:43 AM
"Peacemaker was a hit when it launched in 2022"
vectorsigma - 1/5/2024, 6:49 AM
@Forthas - josh is a known marvel shill. That is obviously bait
FireandBlood - 1/5/2024, 7:10 AM
@vectorsigma - Now Preacher’s a show you might get away with calling ‘niche’ since nobody watched it.
Sabre81 - 1/5/2024, 7:26 AM
@FireandBlood - That's ok. You can enjoy She-Hulk, Echo, Iron heart and Agatha all you want...since no one will watch that shit either.


Being a bias Prick you wouldn't know the difference.
FireandBlood - 1/5/2024, 7:29 AM
@Sabre81 - I didn’t enjoy She-Hulk and those other shows haven’t even come out yet. What’s wrong with you? [frick]ing weirdo 😂
mastakilla39 - 1/5/2024, 7:46 AM
@Forthas - i think it was their most watched original that year only behind house of dragons and it was 1 of the most pirated show too.
TheComedian67 - 1/5/2024, 6:57 AM
Cringey boomer intro aside Peacemaker was actually a solid show with some good laughs, it's got the typical Gunn treatment sprinkled throughout but overall I liked it way more than I expected too.

I'm excited to see what S2 brings.
valmic - 1/5/2024, 7:39 AM
Im just so curious how hew going to make this work when peacemaker lives in the snyderverse. So does Waller. how do you explain a new existence, unless this will be considered else worlds now.
valmic - 1/5/2024, 7:39 AM
@valmic - hes*

