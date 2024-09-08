PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Confirms Season 2 Will Premiere In 2025 "After SUPERMAN"

PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Confirms Season 2 Will Premiere In 2025 &quot;After SUPERMAN&quot;

Though he didn't reveal an exact premiere date, James Gunn has now confirmed that the second season of Peacemaker will be with us next year, after Superman flies into theaters...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 08, 2024 11:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

Peacemaker writer/director James Gunn has confirmed that the hit The Suicide Squad spin-off series will return to our screens next year.

When asked for a season 2 update on Threads, Gunn said that John Cena and the gang will be back for more outrageous adventures in 2025, "after Superman." The DCU reboot flies into theaters in July, which means we can expect Peacemaker season 2 closer to the end of the year.

Image

Gunn recently took to social media to reveal a first official look at the new helmet John Cena's Christopher Smith will don in when he makes his return to our screens. The photo only showed the helmet from the back, but it's clearly a new design, possibly inspired by the "Future State" version of the character.

Though the photo has since been removed, a mural was recently spotted on set featuring John Cena's Peacemaker (wearing a slightly different costume), his father in his White Dragon outfit, and a mysterious third character who many believe will turn out to be Christopher Smith's brother, Keith.

If you watched season 1, you'll know that Chris accidentally killed his older brother by punching him in the head when their father forced them to fight for his Aryan pals' entertainment, but the theory is that this image was painted in an alternate timeline where Keith lived and joined his father and brother as part of a vigilante team.

This may seem like a bit of a stretch, but we do know that Robert Patrick is set to return as Augee Smith despite being killed off in the season 1 finale, and it would explain James Gunn's comments about season 1 not being part of the DCU.

Rather than simply pretending certain events (the Justice League cameos, for example) didn't happen, he might be planning to bring Peacemaker and the supporting characters into a whole new reality.

Danielle Brooks and Steve Agee have also been confirmed to reprise their season 1 roles, with Sol Rodríguez and David Denman joining the fray as Sasha Bordeaux and "Larry."

"Peacemaker explores the continuing story of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of executive producer James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it!"

Season 2 plot details are still mostly under wraps, but we do know that Frank Grillo will reprise his Creature Commandos role as Rick Flag Sr., and will be seeking revenge for Peacemaker killing his son Rick Jr. (Joel Kinnaman) in The Suicide Squad.

Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller are the series' executive producers. Co-executive producer John Cena and consulting producer Stacy Littlejohn are also involved in the production of the show.

PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Shares First Official Look At John Cena's New Season 2 Helmet Design
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/8/2024, 11:51 AM

This is good. Superman must be the first strike cornerstone for the whole new DCU. It better be good.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/8/2024, 11:56 AM
@DocSpock - 'Peacemaker: Season 2' is part of a "whole new DCU"? What?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/8/2024, 11:53 AM
A completely clean slate was the ONLY way to really make this work. On an important level, Gunn is failing before he even gets started.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 9/8/2024, 12:05 PM
@Lisa89 - While i agree with you. Pacemaker and The Suicide Squad were soo good, i dont mind keeping them around. Also, Viola as Amanda Waller is one of the best CBM casting of all time and im happy we’ll see more of her.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 9/8/2024, 12:22 PM
@Lisa89 - The ONLY way it will work is if it's good and people watch. Not enough people care about continuity to effect box office numbers in any significant way
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/8/2024, 11:54 AM
Makes sense since they are already shooting…

Anyway , looking forward to it since I thought S1 was solid!!.

Wonder what the new intro will be too…

?si=ngqxP1wguAfX4Rq6
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/8/2024, 12:04 PM
Good, Superman should take priority since it's been so long since he's had a live-action project.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 9/8/2024, 12:15 PM
I can imagine the entirety of the DC world in the vein of Suicide Squad and Peacemaker , and it feels wrong to me. The wrong flavor.....a PB&J omelet. We'll all see soon enough I guess. I just think that the inevitable toilet humor and adolescent vibe will seem inappropriate

