PEACEMAKER Season 2 Set Photo Shows Off Christopher Smith's Awesome New Ride - Possible SPOILERS

A new photo from the set of Peacemaker season 2 puts the spotlight on Christopher Smith’s new ride and it’s just as obnoxious as you’d expect from the former Task Force X member. He also has some company!

By JoshWilding - Nov 30, 2024
We didn't get many Peacemaker season 2 set photos when cameras were still rolling on the HBO series and fans who did manage to take them soon found themselves hit with takedown notices on social media. 

Production on the show recently wrapped, of course, meaning we're now waiting for DC Studios co-CEO and series creator James Gunn to share an official first look at The Suicide Squad character's DCU debut. 

In the meantime, a new photo has just shown up online with John Cena's Christopher Smith and Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt riding a Tokusatsu-inspired motorcycle. Like the rest of the DCU, it seems Peacemaker will embrace the wackier side of the DC Universe (though we'd say it's fitting for someone like Peacemaker to have a ride this obnoxious). 

Also of note is the fact we see the A.R.G.U.S. logo on the bike, suggesting they're funding whatever he's up to here!

Plot details for season 2 are being kept a closely guarded secret, though there are rumblings that, among the changes made when we follow Smith into a new reality, will be the fact his father and brother are once again alive. Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. will also be looking for revenge after learning of Peacemaker's role in his son's death. 

You can take a closer look at this new Peacemaker season 2 set photo below. 

"In Creature Commandos, you'll hear them talk about things that happened in [The] Suicide Squad or Peacemaker," Gunn recently said of Peacemaker season 2's place in DCU canon. "Well then, those things automatically become canon."

"The truth is almost all of Peacemaker is canon with the exception of Justice League," he added, referring to the season 1 finale's cameos from Jason Momoa's Aquaman and Ezra Miller's Flash. "Which we will kind of deal with in the next season of Peacemaker."

Peacemaker follows the explosive escapades of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad - a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

This second batch of episodes has assembled an impressive cast which includes John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, and Tim Meadows. Joel Kinnaman is also rumoured to appear.

Peacemaker season 2 is currently set to premiere on HBO in August 2025.

