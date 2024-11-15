SUPERMAN AND LOIS Episode 8 Will Feature The Debut Of A Classic DC Comics Villain - SPOILERS

If you've been following this fourth and final season of Superman and Lois you probably have a pretty good idea of which character we're referring to, but just in case, here's your spoiler warning.

In the season premiere, Brainiac's debut was teased during a conversation between Amanda McCoy and Lex Luthor.

“Not much to look at, but Milton assured me it would work,” McCoy says to her boss after handing him a device. “He did good,” Lex answers. “How about we keep that between us?” McCoy responds. “The last thing that brainiac needs is this going to his head.”

This was a clear nod to Milton Fine, who was introduced in 1988’s Adventures of Superman #438 as a mentalist who was being controlled by Vril Dox, aka Brainiac. We're not too sure what to expect from this new take on the villain, but TV Line has now confirmed that he will show up in next week's episode, "Sharp Dressed Man."

Executive producer Brent Fletcher previously revealed that this show's Brainiac will be a "completely different version of this guy, so that was exciting. We always like to tell our own version of [the story], and it ends up being pretty fun."

The actor playing Brainiac has not been disclosed, but we do know that it won't be The Flash alum Tom Cavanagh, who has been confirmed to make a guest appearance as a brand-new character created for the series.

Check out a new promo and some stills for the episode below.

Season four of SUPERMAN & LOIS picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor’s monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle, as Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor’s henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor’s schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD, now that General Lane is missing. But they aren’t the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together.

Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor, while both facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark’s battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?