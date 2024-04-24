SUPERMAN & LOIS Officially Wraps Filming For Fourth And Final Season; Elizabeth Tulloch Shares New Set Photos

Superman and Lois has now officially wrapped filming for its fourth and final season.

The writing was on the wall when the news broke that James Gunn and Peter Safran had taken over as co-heads of the new DCU, and The CW announced that the popular DC Comics-based drama would finish up after season 4 late last year.

Superman and Lois concluding its run marks the end of an era for the Greg Berlanti-produced Arrowverse (or CWverse, if you prefer) that began with Arrow back in 2012.

Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane) took to social media to confirm that S4 is now in the can, and shared some new set photos via Canada Graphs.

“Over the last three seasons, Superman & Lois redefined both the superhero genre and family drama as Tyler, Elizabeth and the entire cast effortlessly portrayed these classic characters with new layers of depth and complexity that had never before been explored in the Superman universe,” said Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment at The CW last November. “We are grateful for the years of hard work and graceful storytelling from the show’s writers, producers, actors and crew, as well as our terrific partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions. As Superman embarks on his final flight, the team is leaving us with an absolutely epic 10-episode must-watch-every-minute farewell to one of the most legendary CW families ever.”

“While we’re sad to say goodbye to Superman & Lois at the end of season four, we’re grateful for the time we’ve had with our amazing cast, crew, vfx teams, editors, musical geniuses, and writers. Since the day this show was first discussed, it was about family. And that’s what was created — on and off screen,” added executive producers and co-showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher. “We’d like to thank our partners at Berlanti Productions, DC, WB and The CW for their endless support and enthusiasm during this journey…and give a very special thank you to all the fans for tuning in. We’re thrilled about what we have in store in our final season, and can’t wait for everyone to watch as Superman, Lois and all our heroes face off against the biggest threat in the show’s history — Lex Luthor.”

Only four of the 12 Season 3 series regulars, Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Bishop and Alex Garfin, have been confirmed to return for Season 4.

How do you feel about Superman and Lois taking its final flight? Drop us a comment down below.