SUPERMAN & LOIS Season 4 Extended Sneak Peek Pits The Man Of Steel Against Doomsday For An Epic Space Battle

As soon as learned that James Gunn's Superman was set to be released in theaters next summer, Superman & Lois' days being numbered was inevitable (particularly with The CW eager to move on from making pricey scripted dramas).

As a result, the upcoming fourth season will be the show's last. However, the stakes will be higher than ever in the 10-episode send-off because all signs point to us getting an adaptation of the Death and Resurrection of Superman.

Someone - or something - has to kill the Man of Steel, of course, and in this instance, the series will follow the comics by pitting the hero against Doomsday.

In a newly released extended sneak peek, Superman gives it his all in his latest battle with the seemingly unstoppable monster. Their clash rages through space (likely a cheaper option than creating a VFX Metropolis) and that allows the Kryptonian to unleash the might of his Heat Vision!

Our own Nate Best is currently in Hall H and brings word of a fun highlight from the Q&A. A young girl asked the panel which other DC characters stars Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch would like to play. The former responded by saying, "We're not coming back. Batman." Tulloch then chimed in to suggest, "I'll be your Catwoman."

This was also Superman & Lois' first and last San Diego Comic-Con thanks to COVID and last year's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Check out this new look at Superman & Lois season 4 in the players below.

"Over the last three seasons, Superman & Lois redefined both the superhero genre and family drama as Tyler, Elizabeth and the entire cast effortlessly portrayed these classic characters with new layers of depth and complexity that had never before been explored in the Superman universe," Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network, said last year.

"We are grateful for the years of hard work and graceful storytelling from the show’s writers, producers, actors and crew, as well as our terrific partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions. As Superman embarks on his final flight, the team is leaving us with an absolutely epic 10-episode must-watch-every-minute farewell to one of the most legendary CW families ever."

Executive producers and co-showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher added, "While we’re sad to say goodbye to Superman & Lois at the end of Season Four, we’re grateful for the time we’ve had with our amazing cast, crew, VFX teams, editors, musical geniuses, and writers. Since the day this show was first discussed, it was about family. And that’s what was created—on and off screen."

"We’d like to thank our partners at Berlanti Productions, DC, WB and The CW for their endless support and enthusiasm during this journey…and give a very special thank you to all the fans for tuning in. We’re thrilled about what we have in store in our final season, and can’t wait for everyone to watch as Superman, Lois and all our heroes face off against the biggest threat in the show’s history—Lex Luthor."

Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter, Brent Fletcher, and Geoff Johns.

Superman & Lois season 4 premieres on The CW with two episodes on October 17.