SUPERMAN & LOIS Series Finale Will Reportedly Feature A First For Any Previous SUPERMAN Movie Or Show

Superman and Lois returns to our screens for its fourth and final season on October 7 with an extended premiere, and it sounds like these last episodes will build to something we have yet to see in any previous Superman-based project.

According to TV Line, the series finale will "do something that no previous Man of Steel-themed TV series or movie has ever done before."

This covers a lot of ground - especially if animated projects are included (they don't specify if it's only live-action), so it's difficult to come up with one particular thing no previous Superman movie or show has ever touched upon.

We're sure there are a few comic book aficionados out there who will be able to at least hazard a guess, so be sure to let us know what you think in the comments section down below.

Check out a recently-released trailer below, which ends with Superman's family revealing that they've found a way to "save him."

The CW lanza tráiler de la cuarta y ÚLTIMA temporada de Superman & Lois. pic.twitter.com/scX0tvFHP1 — 🎞🎬 (@TuSubMedia) September 19, 2024

Season four of SUPERMAN & LOIS picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor’s monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle, as Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor’s henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor’s schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD, now that General Lane is missing. But they aren’t the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together.

Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor, while both facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark’s battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?