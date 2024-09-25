SUPERMAN & LOIS Series Finale Will Reportedly Feature A First For Any Previous SUPERMAN Movie Or Show

According to a new report, the series finale of The CW's Superman and Lois will include something that has never been featured in any previous Man of Steel-themed movie or TV series...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 25, 2024 08:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman & Lois

Superman and Lois returns to our screens for its fourth and final season on October 7 with an extended premiere, and it sounds like these last episodes will build to something we have yet to see in any previous Superman-based project.

According to TV Line, the series finale will "do something that no previous Man of Steel-themed TV series or movie has ever done before."  

This covers a lot of ground - especially if animated projects are included (they don't specify if it's only live-action), so it's difficult to come up with one particular thing no previous Superman movie or show has ever touched upon.

We're sure there are a few comic book aficionados out there who will be able to at least hazard a guess, so be sure to let us know what you think in the comments section down below.

Check out a recently-released trailer below, which ends with Superman's family revealing that they've found a way to "save him."

Season four of SUPERMAN & LOIS picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor’s monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle, as Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor’s henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor’s schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD, now that General Lane is missing. But they aren’t the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together.

Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor, while both facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark’s battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/25/2024, 8:05 AM
Promises, promises, promises....
I absolutely love this show. However, nothing we've ever seen before with Supes?
I'll believe it when I see it.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 9/25/2024, 8:23 AM
@lazlodaytona - Maybe he stays dead. That would be new.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/25/2024, 8:08 AM
This is canon now
User Comment Image
WarMonkey
WarMonkey - 9/25/2024, 8:11 AM
Show Lois's nipple?
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 9/25/2024, 8:12 AM
We didn’t deserve such a great show. It was beautiful, I loved it, and will be sad to see it go.
HermanM
HermanM - 9/25/2024, 8:15 AM
Good riddance to this mediocre crap.

Bring on James Gunn's reboot!
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 9/25/2024, 8:31 AM
@HermanM - yeah I wasn't thrilled with it. Too much creative liberty with it
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/25/2024, 8:44 AM
I’m guessing it will be a definitive end for most , if not all of the characters since we normally don’t get that in any Superman tv show or movie…

I could see us getting a flash forward of Jordan being the new Superman like Jon is in the comics (having someone else besides Clark take on the name is also something that hasn’t happened in any other Superman media if I’m not mistaken).

User Comment Image

Anyway , still sucks that the show is prematurely ending but I hope they wrap it well atleast since this has imo been the best live action Superman content we have had in awhile!!.
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 9/25/2024, 8:50 AM
I can't remember his username, but there used to be a guy on this site that loved all the Arrowverse shows and would occasionally write articles or editorials. I hope he's still watching this and enjoys the finale of the last CW Arrow-adjacent thing. I really wish i could remember his name.

