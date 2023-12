The actor concedes to his most favorite aspect of playing the iconic DC hero as being part of the "legacy" -- while of course expressing his immense gratitude toward the years of fortune since then, that the CW-series has brought him and his family.

Gustin has no plans to race his way back into the DC universe just yet -- though James Gunn has admitted he is a fan of Gustin's portrayal as Barry Allen/The Flash -- and had even casually messaged the actor not too long ago.

There may well be a chance Gustin can return for Superman & Lois season 4, as showrunner Todd Helbing previously helmed the same title for The Flash series -- and has expressed interest in fitting the character in for the final season.

Would you want to see Gustin suit up as The Flash once more?

At 11, Barry Allen's life changed completely when his mother died in a freak accident and his innocent father was convicted of her murder. Orphaned Barry later becomes Detective Joe West. Now a crime-scene investigator, his dedication to learn the truth about his mother's death drives him to follow up on every new scientific advancement and urban legend.

When his latest obsession - a particle accelerator heralded as a world-changing invention - causes an explosion, it creates a freak storm and Barry is struck by lightning. He awakes from a coma nine months later with the power of superspeed. When he learns that others who have gained powers use them for evil, he dedicates himself to protecting the innocent, while still trying to solve the older mystery.

The Flash is an American superhero television series developed by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and Geoff Johns, airing on The CW. It is based on the Barry Allen incarnation of DC Comics character the Flash, a costumed superhero crime-fighter with the power to move at superhuman speeds. It is a spin-off of Arrow, existing in the same fictional universe known as the Arrowverse. The series premiered in the United States on The CW on October 7, 2014, and ran for nine seasons until May 24, 2023. The series follows Barry Allen, portrayed by Grant Gustin, a crime scene investigator who gains super-human speed, which he uses to fight criminals, along with others who have also gained superhuman abilities.