THE FLASH Star Tom Cavanagh Talks Possible Return As Reverse-Flash In DCU; DC Studios' James Gunn Responds

The Flash star Tom Cavanagh has addressed his possible return as Reverse-Flash in DC Studios' DCU, prompting James Gunn to respond! Find out exactly what the Arrowverse actor had to say after the jump...

By JoshWilding - Mar 21, 2024 06:03 AM EST
Say what you will about the Arrowverse, but Tom Cavanagh's performance as the Reverse-Flash was hard to find fault with. As the years passed, The Flash diluted the character by having the actor play multiple versions of "Harrison Wells." However, in that suit, Cavanagh was a suitably formidable villain. 

With DC Studios seemingly moving on from the increasingly unpopular Multiverse concept (especially after The Flash movie), we don't anticipate seeing any of these Arrowverse characters ever again. 

Recently, James Gunn said he'd be open to working with Barry Allen actor Grant Gustin and, at a recent fan convention, Cavanagh (jokingly?) shared his desire to play Eobard Thawne in the new DCU. 

"Yes, James Gunn, James, where are you? James, I'm right here, pretty solidly built, still athletic," the actor can be heard saying in the video below. "You know, not the youngest cat, but pretty good, pretty fast on their feet, [I] can move pretty good."

"I would love to work for you, Gunn. I hear all this stuff on social media about Grant Gustin, c'mon, he's got a job!"

Gunn later responded on Threads after a fan brought the video to his attention; alas, while he seemed to find amusement in Cavanagh's remarks, the SUPERMAN helmer didn't offer any sort of hint that he might take the Reverse-Flash actor up on his offer to return. 

Screenshot-2024-03-21-at-09-51-34-copy

When The Flash ended, Cavanagh shared his hopes for a Reverse-Flash spin-off. "I pitched Greg [Berlanti]...this idea that was like, 'Look at him as one of those Dragons of Yore that are impenetrable but for one weakness that is a scale and that is the vulnerability. What if Reverse-Flash fell for some paramore on Earth and that created the obstacle for him getting back, because much against his will, he’d fallen in love.'"

"That’s a human story. You can’t really tell that complicated of a Reverse-Flash story on a television show called The Flash, because you have to serve The Flash," he continued. "As a cast member, I’ve always been more than willing and ready to do that, but now that The Flash is done, there’s always room to explore that story. So, you never know."

The Flash movie bombed last year and, for now, it doesn't appear as if DC Studios has any plans to introduce a new version of the Scarlet Speedster (bringing Ezra Miller back is surely also off the table). 

Reverse-Flash deserves to grace the big screen at some point, though, don't you think?

LeonNova
LeonNova - 3/21/2024, 6:19 AM
I don’t think he should return as Thawne, but he’s a brilliant actor, so I wouldn’t be opposed to seeing him in some other role.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/21/2024, 6:24 AM
@LeonNova - same. Goes for all actors that wanna return. Enough other characters they could portray
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 3/21/2024, 6:21 AM
Cavanagh looks ridiculous in that suit. I'm glad Gunn laughed at the thought....because it's laughable and stupid
dragon316
dragon316 - 3/21/2024, 6:55 AM
@TheShape9859 - doesn’t go down to his nose fat enough that’s weird looking thing on it
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/21/2024, 6:23 AM
As much as I like him and Gustin in their respective roles, I do wanna see new actors take over in the DCU. Their time has passed
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/21/2024, 6:30 AM
I honestly want both DC and Marvel to start from scratch. Lets see Zack Snyder take over Marvel for a dark and bloddy and sexy Marvel universe. Then let Kevin Feige take over DC and make a pretty cool DC universe before letting it all go to shit.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/21/2024, 6:35 AM
Ironman murders all the bad guys he sees after his boyfriend Spiderman is killed by Green Goblin played by Jared Leto. Until Captain America is woken up from the ice, even though he is hated by modern day Americans for punching Nazi's without their consent, he still takes his sad face and beats Iron Man with a sink. But without either of their parents sharing a name, they unfortunately never find common ground and beat each other to death, and someone gets raped in a prison.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 3/21/2024, 6:46 AM
F*ck no, guy just started whispering as the Reverse Flash and never stopped, he can't act.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/21/2024, 6:57 AM
Cavanagh’s a funny and likable guy in every interview I’ve seen if his…

I would rather someone new get the chance to play Reverse Flash but I wouldn’t mind seeing Tom in a different role in the DCU at some point.

I could see him as a Dr T.O Morrow or Will Magnus honestly.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/21/2024, 7:02 AM
I have 2 out of left field choices for DCU Reverse Flash…

Glenn Howerton

Bill Hader

