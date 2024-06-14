WATCHMEN: First Trailer For 2-Part Animated Movie Looks A LOT Like Zack Snyder's Adaptation

Who watches the Watchmen?

Maybe the better question is, who wants to watch another direct adaptation of Watchmen?

Updates have been scarce since we first got word that Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios were developing an animated feature based on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' iconic graphic novel during SDCC last year, but the first teaser trailer has now been released online.

The two-part event movie utilizes CG animation style, with Chapter 1 set to debut later this year and Chapter 2 at some point in 2025. The project has been described as "a leap forward for our DC Cinematic Animation."

The trailer teases some key moments that are sure to be familiar to fans of the comic - and Zack Snyder's live-action adaptation!

There's no getting away from the fact that this looks a lot like the 2009 movie, which, to be fair, did also recreate numerous panels from the page. Still, we're sure some fans will have been hoping for a completely fresh take on the material, as opposed to another slavishly faithful retelling.

The footage gives us glimpses of most of the main characters, including The Comedian, Doctor Manhattan, Silk Spectre, Nite Owl, and Rorschach, who once again looks like he's going to be the main focus of the story.

In a somewhat unusual move, the trailer has been released before the creative team and voice cast were announced, but we'll be sure to update as soon as WB shares the details.

HBO released a Watchmen sequel series back in 2019 to great acclaim. The show concluded on a cliffhanger (of a sort), but there's been no word on a second season, and writer Damon Lindelof has said that it's highly unlikely to happen in interviews.

Check out the trailer at the link below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Danger is on the horizon. #Watchmen Chapters 1 & 2 coming soon. pic.twitter.com/4oChoZ97dt — Warner Bros. Entertainment (@WBHomeEnt) June 13, 2024

"Danger is on the horizon. In an alternate 1985 America, costumed superheroes are part of everyday life. When one of his former comrades is murdered in his own apartment, the masked vigilante known as Rorschach uncovers a plot to kill and discredit all past and present superheroes. As he reconnects with his retired associates, only one of which has true powers (Dr. Manhattan), Rorschach glimpses a far-reaching conspiracy involving their shared past and catastrophic consequences for the world's future."