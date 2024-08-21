AGATHA ALL ALONG Banner Promises MCU Fans A "Twisted" New Tale From The Team Behind WANDAVISION

AGATHA ALL ALONG Banner Promises MCU Fans A &quot;Twisted&quot; New Tale From The Team Behind WANDAVISION

Marvel Studios has released a new banner for WandaVision sequel Agatha All Along and it takes Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness down the Witches' Road (alongside some new "friends"). Check it out here...

By JoshWilding - Aug 21, 2024 05:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

A spooktacular new banner for Agatha All Along has been released which teases the "twisted" return of Agatha Harkness and offers a new look down the Witches' Road. 

Marvel Studios is making sure to remind fans that the series comes from the team behind WandaVision, no great surprise when it remains one of their best-reviewed Disney+ TV shows. As of now, all signs point to Agatha All Along being just as much a sequel to that as 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"The direct and appropriate answer as to why Agatha makes for a good stand-alone series is Kathryn [Hahn]," Kevin Feige said earlier this year. "You know that she’s a great comedian, but she’s also a great dramatic actress. So, she really is tied up in the development of the character."

"We knew the character was making an impression on the audience," he added. "But the show was marinating for a long time before Jac [Schaeffer] turned it into the show we have now."

Addressing her unexpected role as the lead of an MCU TV show, Hahn admitted, "I don’t think I could take it in. I thought of myself as a Marvel visitor, you know? I knew there was something very profound for me at the age I’m in to be able to play this incredible crone. To be able to just fall into it felt dangerous and powerful."

Take a closer look at this new Agatha All Along banner in the X post below.

In the series, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. 

Agatha All Along stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Joe Locke Addresses Speculation That He's Playing The MCU's Billy Maximoff/Wiccan
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/21/2024, 5:14 AM
Should have just made this Wandavision season 2 and kept Dr Strange a solo flick.
Spike101
Spike101 - 8/21/2024, 5:18 AM
I’ll be interested to see where this goes, it could be complete garbage or it could serve as an opening for the Fantastic Four or the return of Wanda. I guess we’ll all find out soon enough…
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/21/2024, 5:23 AM
@Spike101 - this was in Production after the MCU readjusted, I think this will end with a direct connection to the FF , probably as a resolution to Agathas redemption arc
JDL
JDL - 8/21/2024, 5:35 AM
@ProfessorWhy - Don't think so. The Marvels destroyed D+ to movie connections (but not the reverse). YMMV.
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 8/21/2024, 5:29 AM
This looks like it will be one of the better shows they have put out yet. I'm excited.

