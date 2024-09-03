AGATHA ALL ALONG Creative Team Tease Show's Place In The Wider MCU: "There Are Ramifications..."

We last saw Agatha Harkness in WandaVision and, with Teen (widely believed to be Billy Maximoff) set to release her from the Scarlet Witch's spell, we expect Agatha All Along to pick up where that show left off.

Talking to IGN about how the Disney+ series fits into the wider MCU, Head Writer Jac Schaeffer confirmed it takes place primarily in its own corner of this shared world with a focus on Westview's importance to these magical goings-on.

"With WandaVision and Agatha All Along, they are both in their own little universe, and to me it's tied to Westview," the showrunner explained. "I'm a Buffy fan. The idea of a town being sort of like a vortex of supernatural energy is pretty cool. In that, we wanted them to have their own contained stories."

"And, in regards to this new series, Agatha is an outlier, right? She's totally an outsider. So I don't see her as being this joiner of the MCU. The storylines obviously intersect, but she's over here doing her own thing."

"Sure, it’s all part of the same kind of universe, so there are touchstones and illusions and that kind of thing, but Agatha is territorial and this is her show," Schaeffer continued. "So, it's really about Agatha Harkness and the people that she encounters."

Despite that, Agatha All Along executive producer Mary Livanos was quick to promise MCU fans that there are plenty of connections to reward longtime fans of the franchise (while we don't necessarily expect Wanda Maximoff to appear, her fate will surely have to be addressed in some way).

"I would say, first and foremost, that Agatha All Along is an incredible story in and of itself," Livanos told the site. "It's all about Agatha and we get to learn more about her and I think folks will really love her journey. But what I can also say is that there are ramifications for the larger MCU."

"However, we also introduced an entirely new slate of coven members who are brand new to the MCU. If you don't know much about Marvel, you can drop in and enjoy this completely original story. But if you're a fan of WandaVision and the MCU, I will say there is a ton paid off in this series."

In other words, Marvel Studios wants viewers to know that, while they won't need an encyclopedic knowledge of the wider MCU to enjoy the show, Agatha All Along is going to expand the supernatural side of this world and likely set the stage for future stories. We'd imagine Vision and whatever comes next for Wanda (and her children) will be among them.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.