AGATHA ALL ALONG Namedrops A Classic Superhero Team But What Does It Mean For The Wider MCU? - SPOILERS

Today's episode of Agatha All Along namedrops a classic Marvel superhero team but is it a major hint about the MCU's past or a throwaway mention that has little in the way of meaning? Read on for details.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 03, 2024 11:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

The latest episode of Agatha All Along, "If I Can't Reach You/Let My Song Teach You," provided some clarification about Teen's identity and a potentially major Easter Egg for comic book fans. 

As the coven sits around the campfire discussing their battle scars, Agatha Harkness shows off an injury on her elbow which see says came courtesy of a knitting needle following a run-in with the Daughters of Liberty. 

Before we go any further, it's worth noting that the real-life Daughters of Liberty was the formal female association formed in 1765 to protest the Stamp Act, and later the Townshend Acts, and was a general term for women who identified themselves as fighting for liberty during the American Revolution.

And yes, they were known for knitting.

However, there's also a superhero team with that name and surely nothing in the MCU is said by accident? The other witches admit they've never heard of the group (which seems to give Agatha some satisfaction) and we believe there's a strong chance the villain was referring to the Marvel Universe's Daughters of Liberty.

In the comics, an early iteration of the group of female freedom fighters was trained in the ways of magic by Agatha and Peggy Carter was later front and centre in the team. In the present, several superheroes have come together under this banner, including Echo, White Tiger, Mockingbird, Shuri, and Sharon Carter. 

Agatha has also worked alongside this modern iteration of the Daughters of Liberty, so we find it hard to believe this reference was a mistake on Marvel Studios' part. 

Does this mean we'll see the team in the MCU? Not necessarily, but it may confirm they once existed and that could become a key talking point in any number of future projects which take us into this franchise's past. 

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

In our review of the series last month, we concluded by saying, "A spooky, scintillating, supernatural delight, Agatha All Along is a worthy successor to WandaVision and a showcase for the bewitching Kathryn Hahn as your new MCU favourite, Agatha Harkness."

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/3/2024, 11:39 AM
User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 10/3/2024, 11:40 AM
It was probably the historic version of the Daughters of Liberty and not an unknown Marvel team.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 10/3/2024, 11:46 AM
Really liking this show a lot.
Love the vibe and the interaction between Agatha and Billy , and Agatha and Rio.
So good 🎃

Yeah it’s not for everyone, but meh
Not every show has to be


So now I get those of you who really liked The Acolyte lol
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/3/2024, 11:49 AM
@MisterDoctor217 - Amandla Stenberg is that you?
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 10/3/2024, 12:12 PM
@Matchesz -

I genuinely have no idea who that is XD
grif
grif - 10/3/2024, 11:55 AM
it means nothing when 5 people watch the show

reboot the mcu completely
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/3/2024, 11:58 AM
Interesting….

I had took it as the real life Daughters of Liberty but given that the teams various incarnations trace back to history (during which even Harriet Tubman was the leader of the team in the comics).

User Comment Image

So maybe in this reality , the historical group was also a superhero team that Agatha encountered and defeated.

Anyway , another good episode imo!!.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 10/3/2024, 12:11 PM
They're trying so hard to push this and it's just not working 🤣
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 10/3/2024, 12:14 PM
This show shouldn't exist
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/3/2024, 12:17 PM
I didn't like it as much as last week's episode, but it was still fun for me. I hated the idea of this show having musical numbers, but the ballad was a hell of a lot better than I thought it would be.

Leaning more and more into thinking Plaza is playing Death, with her having a "job to do" that she regretted.
marvel72
marvel72 - 10/3/2024, 12:28 PM
I am 100% certain that I am missing nothing not watching this show.

