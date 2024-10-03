AGATHA ALL ALONG Namedrops A Classic Superhero Team But What Does It Mean For The Wider MCU? - SPOILERS

The latest episode of Agatha All Along, "If I Can't Reach You/Let My Song Teach You," provided some clarification about Teen's identity and a potentially major Easter Egg for comic book fans.

As the coven sits around the campfire discussing their battle scars, Agatha Harkness shows off an injury on her elbow which see says came courtesy of a knitting needle following a run-in with the Daughters of Liberty.

Before we go any further, it's worth noting that the real-life Daughters of Liberty was the formal female association formed in 1765 to protest the Stamp Act, and later the Townshend Acts, and was a general term for women who identified themselves as fighting for liberty during the American Revolution.

And yes, they were known for knitting.

However, there's also a superhero team with that name and surely nothing in the MCU is said by accident? The other witches admit they've never heard of the group (which seems to give Agatha some satisfaction) and we believe there's a strong chance the villain was referring to the Marvel Universe's Daughters of Liberty.

In the comics, an early iteration of the group of female freedom fighters was trained in the ways of magic by Agatha and Peggy Carter was later front and centre in the team. In the present, several superheroes have come together under this banner, including Echo, White Tiger, Mockingbird, Shuri, and Sharon Carter.

Agatha has also worked alongside this modern iteration of the Daughters of Liberty, so we find it hard to believe this reference was a mistake on Marvel Studios' part.

Does this mean we'll see the team in the MCU? Not necessarily, but it may confirm they once existed and that could become a key talking point in any number of future projects which take us into this franchise's past.

What happens next️? 👀



Episode 4 of #AgathaAllAlong is now streaming on @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/BdMZlKJvws — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 3, 2024

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

In our review of the series last month, we concluded by saying, "A spooky, scintillating, supernatural delight, Agatha All Along is a worthy successor to WandaVision and a showcase for the bewitching Kathryn Hahn as your new MCU favourite, Agatha Harkness."

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.