AGATHA ALL ALONG Poll And Spoiler Discussion: What Did You Make Of The First Two Episodes?

AGATHA ALL ALONG Poll And Spoiler Discussion: What Did You Make Of The First Two Episodes?

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+, and we want to know what you made of our introduction to Marvel Studios' WandaVision spin-off...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 19, 2024 02:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

It's probably fair to say that Agatha All Along wasn't one of the more highly-anticipated MCU Disney+ shows 'round these parts.

The prospect of a WandaVision spin-off focusing on scene-stealing witch Agatha Harkness may have seemed like a more appealing idea a few years ago, but even then, a lot of fans wondered what the point of a series revolving around this character was when there are better-known and more popular Marvel Comics heroes and villains that have yet to be given the spotlight.

Even so, some fun, horror-tinged trailers and a strong cast earned a little more good will, and the first two episodes seem to have gone over pretty well with those willing to give them a chance.

Right now, Agatha Along sits at a so-so 69% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 55 reviews. Critics seem to be mixed, but we want to know what you think.

Cast your vote in the poll below.

PollMaker

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG: Rio Vidal Appears To Break The Fourth Wall In New Episode 4 Clip - SPOILERS
Related:

AGATHA ALL ALONG: Rio Vidal Appears To Break The Fourth Wall In New Episode 4 Clip - SPOILERS
AGATHA ALL ALONG: We May Have A Better Idea Of Who Aubrey Plaza Is REALLY Playing Following The Premiere
Recommended For You:

AGATHA ALL ALONG: We May Have A Better Idea Of Who Aubrey Plaza Is REALLY Playing Following The Premiere
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/19/2024, 2:52 PM
A poll is a great idea. Will be interesting to see if the loud negative comments translate to the majority or are simply just louder.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/19/2024, 2:56 PM
@SATW42 - yeah but people could just bomb it with their negative opinion regardless of whether they have seen it or not still but we’ll see.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/19/2024, 2:52 PM
It's a good continuation of Wandavision and the Darkhold Storyline and Kathryn Hahn is as loveable as ever. Her acting range is really impressive in the show too. So far I like the chemistry amongst the coven and Teen is actually really interesting subplot and the actor has talent. It has a Hocus Pocus meets Wednesday kind of vibe and I'm enjoying it so far. I do hope it touches the demonic and occult more though.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 9/19/2024, 2:52 PM
Haven't finished the first episode yet, but it's interesting so far.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 9/19/2024, 2:54 PM
Aubrey Plaza is INSANELY HOT in this.

If not for anything else, worth it for her looks in the first episode at the very least.
MasterMix
MasterMix - 9/19/2024, 2:55 PM
The only part of the show that caught my attention
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/19/2024, 2:59 PM
@MasterMix -

YESSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/19/2024, 3:01 PM
@MasterMix - That was a straight up dig at Brie Larson
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/19/2024, 3:01 PM
I just wanted to say the show is actually at 79% from 72 reviews on RT as of now with an audience score of 74 so it’s risen up quite a bit.

User Comment Image

Anyway , haven’t seen the show yet but will soon since it seems fun imo
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/19/2024, 3:02 PM

I plan to try finishing it, but I can't seem to stop rewinding the hot Aubrey Plaza part.

Yum!
JohnShaft
JohnShaft - 9/19/2024, 3:06 PM
The MCU took a BIG step FORWARD with the Non WOKE here to entertain you with Deadpool/ Wolverine aaaaand a BIG step BACKWARDS with the Back to current MCU formula LGBTQ/DEI show with a Comic Book story to disguise it

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder