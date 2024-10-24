AGATHA ALL ALONG Reveals Who Aubrey Plaza Is REALLY Playing - Here's A Spoilery First Look!

In the latest episode of Agatha All Along, the truth is finally revealed about Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal. The "Green Witch" has been an intriguing presence in the series from the start, particularly as she clearly has a secretive history with Agatha Harkness.

Now, we know "Rio" is really the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Death!

You can read more about how that plays out here, but make no mistake about it, this is a very big deal. This interpretation is very comic-accurate and a character likely to factor heavily into next Wednesday's two-part finale.

Assuming we finally meet Mephisto in that - or Ironheart as it's previously been reported - common sense says Death will be by his side. The moment has passed for her to stand alongside Thanos, but the MCU's devil isn't a bad alternative and there have already been hints about Plaza sticking around beyond Agatha All Along.

And yes, this was spoiled by a Funko Pop several weeks ago, a real shame and an error we hope Marvel Studios/Funko can learn from.

In the comics, Death isn't just another grim reaper; she's an immensely powerful cosmic being who was "born" when the universe began. Coming into being alongside other cosmic entities like her twin "Eternity," she later resided in the Realm of Death.

On the page, she often takes on the form of a human woman and has also been portrayed as a skeleton (albeit with a female form). Marvel Studios is adhering to the source material in that respect, though it does feel like we're getting a witchy twist on the character.

Death's portrayal has been somewhat inconsistent over the decades since she first appeared in the pages of Marvel Mystery Comics #10. Whether it's as Thanos' beau, a comedic presence in the pages of Deadpool, or a cosmic entity, it's hard to fully pin down who or what she truly is.

Still, Death is omnipotent and wields the Power Cosmic, so she's not to be underestimated. While she can liberate the soul or spirit of a living being, she typically leaves that to the likes of Hela or the Valkyries. She can raise the dead but rarely chooses to do so for obvious reasons.

You can take a closer look at the MCU's version of Death below.

RIO DEATH REVEAL OMG

"AT THE END ALL ROADS LEAD TO ME"#AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/pbRSXpuWeX — Trost|Agatha Spoilers (@VagitarianTrost) October 24, 2024

