AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Jac Schaeffer On SCARLET WITCH Movie Rumors: "Fingers Crossed"

Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer has responded to the persistent rumor that a Scarlet Witch solo movie is in the development, and her reaction might be very telling...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 17, 2024 08:09 AM EST
Though we're pretty sure a solo Scarlet Witch movie starring Elizabeth Olsen is in the works, Marvel Studios has yet to make it official, and those (potentially) involved with the project were not about to confirm or deny anything during last night's Agatha All Along screening event.

Despite Variety's reporter doing his best to get some details from Jac Schaeffer - who is rumored to be working on the movie's script with Megan McDonnell - the Agatha All Along showrunner would only say that she's keeping her "fingers crossed" for a Wanda-focused feature. When quizzed about not being able to discuss anything with the press, Schaeffer laughed and replied: "Not right now!"

Variety had even less luck with actress Agatha Sasheer Zamata, who would only say that she really wants to be in the movie if and when it happens.

We haven't seen Wanda since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, when the powerful former Avenger found some redemption for her villainous deeds by destroying every copy of the Darkhold and bringing a mountain down on top of herself.

A lot of fans were of the opinion that Maximoff's dark turn didn't really feel earned, and that the character's switch to a full-on villain between the events of WandaVision and the Doctor Strange sequel didn't make complete sense. This is certainly debatable (Wanda's actions in the Disney+ series were highly... questionable, after all), but Olsen has shared similar sentiments herself.

In a recent interview, the actress was asked about potentially reprising the role in the MCU, and responded with the following.

“It's a character I love going back to when there's a way to use her well and I think I've been lucky when I started I was used well... and they kind of didn't know what to do with me for a second there! If there's a good way to use her, I'm always happy to come back.”

Though Wanda does appear in the upcoming Agatha All Along Disney+ series (her body is seen in the trailer), Olsen is not expected to reprise the role - although we wouldn't rule out a cameo in the season finale.

Following the success of WandaVision, an "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" spin-off featuring the return of Hahn as Agatha Harkness was announced. We recently learned that this show would actually be titled Agatha All Along. Bettany's Vision is also set to return for his own series from Picard showrunner Terry Matalas. James Spader will be back as Ultron, and Todd Stashwick will also feature as a mysterious assassin.

Elizabeth Olsen Believes SCARLET WITCH Is Dead But Hopes [Smart] Writers Can Figure Out Return
AGATHA ALL ALONG Social Media Reactions Point To A Slow Start For An Overall Spellbinding New MCU TV Series
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/17/2024, 8:28 AM
If it does happen then I hope Jac Schaeffer and Meg McDonnell are involved given they did good work on WV imo!!.

Didn’t Schaeffer sign a deal with Marvel?.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/17/2024, 8:32 AM
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 9/17/2024, 8:41 AM
Let’s ask questions about a movie No One is allowed to talk about until Marvel Studios green lights it or announces it.

ScarWitch will be back. Do yall really want to know why and how before we even see the next couple of Marvel projects??
SteelGunZ
SteelGunZ - 9/17/2024, 8:45 AM
The Scarlet Witch can DESTROY EVERY CHARACTER IN THE MCU.

This Character needs to go away for a while and come back with a new actress, good storyline and toned down powers.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 9/17/2024, 9:02 AM
I see there’s going to be a lot of witch posts over the next couple days.

