AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Talks Scrapped Plans To Kill WANDAVISION's Quicksilver, Sigila Secrecy, And More

While we're pretty confident in saying that Agatha All Along's Teen is really Billy Maximoff, the mystery surrounding the character has hooked fans.

In the second episode, Joe Locke's character goes to tell Agatha Harkness his name but it's hidden by a sigil that appears across his mouth. Later, he recounts his past but the witch is unable to hear any of what he's saying, creating yet another big mystery.

Talking to The Wrap, Agatha All Along showrunner and director Jac Schaeffer was asked about the sigil which looks an awful lot like an "M."

"I think the idea behind the sigil was a variety of things. We really loved doing the runes in 'WandaVision,' which was then carried into Doctor Strange's world," she explained. "So it was a thing that was in our witchy playbook, that was carried forward in the MCU. And so we really wanted to do more of that kind of thing with the show."

"For the aesthetic on his mouth, the original idea was that it was a redaction bar, because that is what the spell is. It’s something being held back in a manner that is - it’s a spell that’s kind of clumsy. Like, a more sophisticated spell would just hide the whole thing, but it sort of shows its amateur-ness."

"So the original idea that I wrote was that it was a redaction bar, that sort of had that 'rrrr' sound that goes with it," Schaeffer continued. "But then we wanted it to feel at home with our sort of larger witchy aesthetic, which has more sort of lyricism to it."

It's interesting that the writer mentions an "amateur-ness" to the spell as this suggests it wasn't cast by the Scarlet Witch, for example. Perhaps Teen cast it on himself to ensure Agatha wouldn't be able to figure out his connection to Wanda? Again, it's yet another question to add to the list.

Going back to the premiere, Schaeffer addressed the decision to open the series by paying homage to TV shows like True Detective and Mare of Easttown. It turns out that idea was one she first had while working on WandaVision.

"It was going to be the eighth episode of 'WandaVision,' that was going to be like a 'CSI' episode, and she was going to be solving the murder of Pietro [Evans Peters' Ralph Bohner]. He was the one on the slab," she revealed. "It was [Wanda's] way, sort of like, to break out of what was going on, and for her to, like, fully understand what’s going on. And I mean, that was a cool idea."

"But once we got in the writer’s room and really started putting that together, it was clear that we needed to have discipline in our approach to 'WandaVision.' Even early, we had a lot of different sitcoms. We had workplace sitcoms and we looked briefly at sort of like socially political sitcoms, and we were like, 'No, it is aspirational family sitcoms only.'"

Finally, the trade asked about Elizabeth Olsen's future as the Scarlet Witch. Schaeffer said she was unable to speak on that but shared her hopes to see the character on screen again (she's rumoured to be working on the character's planned solo outing).

"I think it’s safe to say everyone wants that. She is incredible. Character’s incredible, Lizzie’s incredible, yes. Everybody wants her. But, yeah, I can’t - I literally don’t know anything, and can’t speak to things beyond the show."

The third episode of Agatha All Along arrives on Disney+ tomorrow.