AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Ali Ahn Shares Spoilery Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Episode 5

This week's fifth episode of Agatha All Along was eventful for a couple of reasons. Not only was the true identity of Joe Locke's Teen revealed in a tense final scene, but we also lost another member of the coven to the perils of the Witches' Road.

Spoilers follow.

During Agatha's (Kathryn Hahn) trial, Harkness is possessed by the spirit of her own mother, who she killed centuries before. In an attempt to save Agatha, Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn) uses her power to force the invading ghost out of her body, but Harkness inadvertently drains her companion's powers - along with her life.

Now, Ahn has taken to social media to share some behind-the-scenes photos of herself in prosthetics as "Dead Alice."

Will we see Wu-Gulliver again? Nothing can be ruled out when it comes to the supernatural side of the MCU, but something tells us there'll be no resurrections this time.

We're still not exactly sure how Billy managed to return to the land of the living (is this an alternate reality variant?), but something tells us "Rio Vidal" will be able to provide a few answers during episode 6.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.