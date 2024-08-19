AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Joe Locke Addresses Speculation That He's Playing The MCU's Billy Maximoff/Wiccan

AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Joe Locke Addresses Speculation That He's Playing The MCU's Billy Maximoff/Wiccan

Agatha All Along star Joe Locke has addressed speculation that he's been cast as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Billy Maximoff/Teen and sheds new light on what the deal is with that mysterious code name.

By JoshWilding - Aug 19, 2024
Heartstopper star Joe Locke is playing the mysterious "Teen" in WandaVision follow-up Agatha All Along, but who has he really been cast as? 

While the trailers have strongly hinted that he's Billy Maximoff, that's yet to be confirmed and may well be a misdirect (who can possibly forget how WandaVision fooled us into thinking Mephisto was the show's big bad?). 

If Locke is Billy, then we have many questions about how he's gone from being a creation of Wanda Maximoff's in the Hex to a very real teenager. Of course, you can always look to the comics for clues.

"He's very thoughtful and kind, but he can act without thinking sometimes," Locke recently told Total Film of his Agatha All Along character. "The Witches' Road offers untold spoils and power...and then we’ll find out."

As for the fact he's been dubbed "Teen" and the speculation surrounding him secretly playing Billy, the actor added, "It's not a fake code name; it's what everyone calls him, which is a joke that develops during the show, but just becomes what everyone calls him, and he answers to it."

"He's a familiar; he's like the assistant to the coven," Locke previously said of his upcoming MCU debut. "Teen is a big fan of witchcraft and witches, so for him to be taken under Agatha Harkness' wing and form a coven and go down the Witches' Road is his dream. He's fanboy-esque, and in his element. Which is very fun - because I was [too]!"

Marvel Studios also started the one-month countdown to Agatha All Along's release with a new promo and stills which you can take a closer look at in the X posts below. 

In the series, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. 

Agatha All Along stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/19/2024, 5:15 AM
If hope that eventually Harkness relates to the wider MCU, specifically The FF and Franklin
JDL
JDL - 8/19/2024, 5:23 AM
@ProfessorWhy - None of these shows are going to be other than derivitives of the novies. That ship sailed and sank,,,,,,,,,,horribly. The movie audience made that VERY clear when they went in to autopsy The Marvels. What you can expect imo is how AoS was treated S1-5. YMMV.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/19/2024, 6:15 AM
@JDL - that was then
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/19/2024, 6:16 AM
Correct me if I’m wrong but in the comics , it’s never been entirely clear how Billy & Tommy went from being creations of Wanda to flesh & blood people right?.

Anyway , I do think he is playing Billy and that he wants to go to the Witches Road because he thinks that Wanda is at the end of it so he wants to free his “mom”.

Also him actually being called “ Teen” is odd but also makes sense when you have the likes of Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha & Aubrey Plaza with their snark in your show lol.

