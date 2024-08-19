AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Joe Locke Addresses Speculation That He's Playing The MCU's Billy Maximoff/Wiccan

Heartstopper star Joe Locke is playing the mysterious "Teen" in WandaVision follow-up Agatha All Along, but who has he really been cast as?

While the trailers have strongly hinted that he's Billy Maximoff, that's yet to be confirmed and may well be a misdirect (who can possibly forget how WandaVision fooled us into thinking Mephisto was the show's big bad?).

If Locke is Billy, then we have many questions about how he's gone from being a creation of Wanda Maximoff's in the Hex to a very real teenager. Of course, you can always look to the comics for clues.

"He's very thoughtful and kind, but he can act without thinking sometimes," Locke recently told Total Film of his Agatha All Along character. "The Witches' Road offers untold spoils and power...and then we’ll find out."

As for the fact he's been dubbed "Teen" and the speculation surrounding him secretly playing Billy, the actor added, "It's not a fake code name; it's what everyone calls him, which is a joke that develops during the show, but just becomes what everyone calls him, and he answers to it."

"He's a familiar; he's like the assistant to the coven," Locke previously said of his upcoming MCU debut. "Teen is a big fan of witchcraft and witches, so for him to be taken under Agatha Harkness' wing and form a coven and go down the Witches' Road is his dream. He's fanboy-esque, and in his element. Which is very fun - because I was [too]!"

Marvel Studios also started the one-month countdown to Agatha All Along's release with a new promo and stills which you can take a closer look at in the X posts below.

In the series, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

Agatha All Along stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.