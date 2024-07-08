AGATHA ALL ALONG Stills Released Along With First Story Details For Marvel Television Series

Following today's trailer debut, Marvel has released the first stills from Agatha All Along. We also have an official plot synopsis along character names for several of the WandaVision sequel's leads.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 08, 2024 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Earlier today, Disney+ released a new trailer and poster for the upcoming WandaVision spin-off/follow-up, Agatha All Along (you can check it out here if you missed it). 

Now, we have a handful of stills from a series which, according to a Marvel Studios press release, follows Agatha Harkness "as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations." It's also been confirmed that Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision's Head Writer, is directing the pilot episode. 

"Pilot episode" is how it's officially described in the aforementioned press release, suggesting Agatha All Along shot a pilot before being given a full season order. As far as we're aware, that's a first for an MCU TV show.

We also have a synopsis for Agatha All Along revealing more about what to expect from the show:

"In 'Agatha All Along,' the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road..."

We also have some character names, including Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza), Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), Ali Ahn (Alice Wu-Gulliver), Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), Mrs. Hart/Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp), and...Teen (Joe Locke).

Yes, it appears the plan is to refer to Locke's character as "Teen" for now, suggesting Marvel Studios intends to keep the fact he's playing Billy Maximoff/Wiccan, the son of the Scarlet Witch, under wraps for now. 

Check out these new stills from Agatha All Along below.

AMG1580-101-comp-DDO-v0026-r709-1060-copy
103-A-0093-C011-230307-094748-a1-CAM-r709-88426-copy
101-A-0058-C017-230209-135534-a1-CAM-r709-87390-R-copy
EOB2860-105-comp-SDF-v0001-r709-1069-copy
 

"What they have in common is that they’re covenless witches," Schaeffer previously said of Agatha All Along's leads. "Witches are defined by deception, treachery, villainy and selfishness. What do you do when you have a group of witches who [demonstrate] those notions and you need them to work together?"

"[Where] WandaVision played with the form of classic TV sitcoms, [here] we do a lot of playing with what the assumptions about witches are," she continued. "Like, what are the shorthand visuals for witches? We certainly didn’t want a one-dimensional nasty witch. We will have moments where we see Agatha’s true heart."

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum,  Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer.

The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero. Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

