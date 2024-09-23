AGATHA ALL ALONG Trailer Drops A Potentially Major SPOILER About Joe Locke's Mysterious Teen

There's a huge amount of excitement for Agatha All Along's upcoming third episode after those thrilling opening chapters and a new Roku trailer reveals some intriguing never-before-seen footage from future episodes.

While much of it is familiar, there's a very telling shot in this low-res sneak peek of Teen using magic. Blue energy radiates from his hands and the comic book fans among you will surely recognise who that's likely a nod to: Billy Kaplan, a.k.a. Wiccan.

On the one hand, it feels like Teen's true identity is all but confirmed; on the other, it's worth bearing in mind that this could be a total misdirect similar to what we saw with WandaVision and all those Mephisto teases.

Who else could Teen be if not Billy? There are already theories swirling that he could be Nicholas Scratch, the son of Agatha Harkness...

New trailer for #AgathaAllAlong has been released, via Roku. pic.twitter.com/Br3NqTEjlu — Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) September 22, 2024

@ScarletWitchUpd has also posted a new snippet of footage suggesting an upcoming episode of Agatha All Along will revisit the events of the first episode - and presumably, the weeks and months leading up to that - from Teen's perspective.

This feels an awful lot like an "origin story" for a character who, as we mentioned above, many fans believe is Billy. There's clearly more to "Teen" than meets the eye, anyway.

It is the same scene but this time in Teenʼs perspective. 👀 #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/qNgP1rYpC5 — Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) September 22, 2024

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

In our review of the series last week, we concluded by saying, "A spooky, scintillating, supernatural delight, Agatha All Along is a worthy successor to WandaVision and a showcase for the bewitching Kathryn Hahn as your new MCU favourite, Agatha Harkness."

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.