AGATHA ALL ALONG Trailer Teases The Marvelous True Identity Of Joe Locke's Mysterious "Teen"

Agatha All Along is fast approaching and Marvel Television has just dropped a new minute-long TV spot for the Disney+ series.

As well as confirming that Joe Locke's "Teen" freed Agatha Harkness from the mental prison the Scarlet Witch left her in, we get a big hint about the character's true identity...despite his name being deliberately censored.

Still, that sounds an awful lot like "Billy Maximoff" to us!

The comic book readers among you will know that he's Marvel superhero Wiccan, a member of the Young Avengers with powerful magical abilities. How Billy has been aged up since he vanished in the Hex is likely to be one of this WandaVision sequel's biggest mysteries.

Elsewhere in the teaser, there's lots of spooky imagery and a glimpse down the Witches' Road...along with horrors that await Agatha's new coven.

"I’m fully aware that the Marvel fandom is far less nice than the 'Heartstopper' fandom," Locke recently admitted when he was asked about joining the MCU as a gay actor playing a gay character. "There’s going to be a lot of people that just hate everything about the character and everything about what I’ve done with it, and I just have to be OK with that."

"Marvel fans are very open with their opinions," he noted with a smile. "But they’re not in a Marvel show, so [blows a raspberry]. I’m doing the one thing that they really wish they could be doing. Sorry!"

Power. Betrayal. Revenge. Kathryn Hahn returns as Agatha Harkness in Marvel Television’s #AgathaAllAlong, streaming September 18 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/HelCMOHfnf — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 29, 2024

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.