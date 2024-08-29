AGATHA ALL ALONG Trailer Teases The Marvelous True Identity Of Joe Locke's Mysterious "Teen"

AGATHA ALL ALONG Trailer Teases The Marvelous True Identity Of Joe Locke's Mysterious &quot;Teen&quot;

Marvel Television has released a new minute-long promo for Agatha All Along and it drops some huge hints about the true identity of Joe Locke's mysterious "Teen" character. Check it out after the jump...

By JoshWilding - Aug 29, 2024 01:08 PM EST
Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Agatha All Along is fast approaching and Marvel Television has just dropped a new minute-long TV spot for the Disney+ series.

As well as confirming that Joe Locke's "Teen" freed Agatha Harkness from the mental prison the Scarlet Witch left her in, we get a big hint about the character's true identity...despite his name being deliberately censored. 

Still, that sounds an awful lot like "Billy Maximoff" to us!

The comic book readers among you will know that he's Marvel superhero Wiccan, a member of the Young Avengers with powerful magical abilities. How Billy has been aged up since he vanished in the Hex is likely to be one of this WandaVision sequel's biggest mysteries. 

Elsewhere in the teaser, there's lots of spooky imagery and a glimpse down the Witches' Road...along with horrors that await Agatha's new coven. 

"I’m fully aware that the Marvel fandom is far less nice than the 'Heartstopper' fandom," Locke recently admitted when he was asked about joining the MCU as a gay actor playing a gay character. "There’s going to be a lot of people that just hate everything about the character and everything about what I’ve done with it, and I just have to be OK with that."

"Marvel fans are very open with their opinions," he noted with a smile. "But they’re not in a Marvel show, so [blows a raspberry]. I’m doing the one thing that they really wish they could be doing. Sorry!"

Check out this new Agatha All Along preview in the players below. 

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. 

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

TwatSheSaid
TwatSheSaid - 8/29/2024, 1:27 PM
YASSS QUEEENNNN!!!
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 8/29/2024, 1:31 PM
User Comment Image
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/29/2024, 1:33 PM
AUbrey Plaza feels so much better than everything else. Like she's in a different show or something.
JustBrootal
JustBrootal - 8/29/2024, 1:35 PM
Why is it a mystery? Who cares? Just make the identity know, it can’t be THAAAAT important to the overarching story for this low tier show.
grendelthing
grendelthing - 8/29/2024, 1:47 PM
@JustBrootal - Probably for the non-comic readers or read this kind of news who don't know the connection. Not everybody digs in like we do before a show is released.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/29/2024, 1:37 PM
Ralph Bohner and Mike Hawk
Goldboink
Goldboink - 8/29/2024, 1:53 PM
@bobevanz -
Jim Sox
Order66
Order66 - 8/29/2024, 1:39 PM
Here’s what I’m trying to understand… how is it Billy Maximoff when Billy doesn’t exist in the 616 universe yet? He exists in other multiverse but not in the 616. Is this guy playing a variant?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/29/2024, 1:56 PM
@Order66 - Read the comics, same thing in the source that the ones created with magic ceased to exist then returned, reborn before the date they were magicaly created...

...theoreticaly speaking a soul need not be tethered in linear time so if the creations in WandaVision had a soul when they ceased to exist they could theoreticaly be reincarnated prior to that and maybe they would come into their powers and memory of their past life would unlock AFTER WandaVision along with their powers...

...I'm sure the show will explain well enough and may not entirely be source accurate, variant isn't impossible even if unlikely but we'll see.
tluciotti74
tluciotti74 - 8/29/2024, 1:40 PM
it would be interesting if the teen is Wiccan and they do get down the Witch's Road and what he is missing is his mother and now there is a way to bring Wanda back into the fold after the unsure ending of Dr Strange.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/29/2024, 1:46 PM
"blows a raspberry"
User Comment Image
Goldboink
Goldboink - 8/29/2024, 1:53 PM
@HashTagSwagg -
Must have used a magnifying glass to find it's junk
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/29/2024, 1:46 PM
Man , that looks fun!!.

Also it’s very obvious that he’s Billy but it will likely be a reveal in the show itself (and even a plot point it seems) for the casuals and not nerds like us who are perpetually online lol.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

I mean , just look at the shirts.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/29/2024, 1:47 PM
Not to pile on to the negativity in this place surrounding this show, but it's gonna take me a while to get used to his ears! Good acting and confidence will make me forget tho. Maybe with Wiccans costums, if comic accurate -- they can embrace those elephant ears 👂
BabyLasagna
BabyLasagna - 8/29/2024, 1:58 PM
Well the Hearstopper fandom forced Kit Connor out so I don't think is necessary less aggresive
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/29/2024, 1:58 PM
Looks fun...a little CWish, but still fun

