AGATHA: DARKHOLD DIARIES - New Details On Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal Revealed

The recently released featurette for Marvel Studios' upcoming WandaVision spin-off, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (assuming the show keeps that title), only gave us an obscured glimpse of Aubrey Plaza's character, but thanks to some previous reports, we have a pretty good idea who she'll be playing.

The Legion alum's character is named Rio Vidal, and she is believed to be an immensely powerful witch and an ex of Miss Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). Vidal is not a name we recognize from the comic books, so there's a chance she will ultimately turn out to me a more familiar face (no, we are not suggesting Mephisto).

Now, CWGST has shared some new details on Rio - the first Green Witch - and it sounds like she's going to be integral to Agatha gaining access to the Witches Road.

🍞EXCLUSIVE🍞



In ‘AGATHA: DARKHOLD DIARIES’, it is revealed that Green Witches are users of Earth Magic, one of the most important skill sets for The Witches Road.



Aubrey Plaza’s Rio Vidal is The FIRST Green Witch. pic.twitter.com/3TLNspNNzu — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) November 29, 2023

This suggests that Rio and Agatha will, at least initially, be on the same side, but we have heard that Plaza is playing a villain, so a heel turn may be on the cards. If accurate, she's going to have plenty of backup.

Salem's Seven are also expected to make their debut in the series, with Okwui Okpokwasili (The Interpreter) leading the team (most likely as Vertigo).

First look at Aubrey Plaza in ‘AGATHA: DARKHOLD DIARIES’ pic.twitter.com/oVcFKM5NIv — Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) November 25, 2023

Darkhold Diaries will focus on powerful witch Agatha Harkness, who almost managed to defeat the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in the season finale of WandaVision before being bested and trapped in Westview in her "nosy neighbour Agnes" persona. Though Olsen is not expected to appear, there's speculation that Wanda might have something to do with Harkness' release and/or reformation following the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Jac Schaeffer, who is under a joint overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television, will serve as writer and executive producer and will also helm multiple episodes along with Gandja Monteiro (Wednesday; The Chi) and Rachel Goldberg (Cloak & Dagger; Mayans M.C.)

"In the first episode, we see Agatha finally break out of a spell she has been trapped in," reads a recently released synopsis. "She can’t wait to go back to her old murderous ways only to find that she is powerless. The only way forward for her is to embark on a perilous quest to get her powers back with the help of an unlikely friend or two."

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries was originally supposed to premiere this year, but was pushed to October 2024 due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, which were recently resolved.