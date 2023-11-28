AGATHA: DARKHOLD DIARIES - New Details On Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal Revealed

Some new details on the mysterious character Legion alum Aubrey Plaza will play in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries have been revealed, and it sounds like Rio Vidal is going to be integral to Harkness' quest...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 28, 2023 08:11 PM EST
The recently released featurette for Marvel Studios' upcoming WandaVision spin-off, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (assuming the show keeps that title), only gave us an obscured glimpse of Aubrey Plaza's character, but thanks to some previous reports, we have a pretty good idea who she'll be playing.

The Legion alum's character is named Rio Vidal, and she is believed to be an immensely powerful witch and an ex of Miss Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). Vidal is not a name we recognize from the comic books, so there's a chance she will ultimately turn out to me a more familiar face (no, we are not suggesting Mephisto).

Now, CWGST has shared some new details on Rio - the first Green Witch - and it sounds like she's going to be integral to Agatha gaining access to the Witches Road.

This suggests that Rio and Agatha will, at least initially, be on the same side, but we have heard that Plaza is playing a villain, so a heel turn may be on the cards. If accurate, she's going to have plenty of backup.

Salem's Seven are also expected to make their debut in the series, with Okwui Okpokwasili (The Interpreter) leading the team (most likely as Vertigo).

Darkhold Diaries will focus on powerful witch Agatha Harkness, who almost managed to defeat the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in the season finale of WandaVision before being bested and trapped in Westview in her "nosy neighbour Agnes" persona. Though Olsen is not expected to appear, there's speculation that Wanda might have something to do with Harkness' release and/or reformation following the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Jac Schaeffer, who is under a joint overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television, will serve as writer and executive producer and will also helm multiple episodes along with Gandja Monteiro (Wednesday; The Chi) and Rachel Goldberg (Cloak & Dagger; Mayans M.C.)

"In the first episode, we see Agatha finally break out of a spell she has been trapped in," reads a recently released synopsis. "She can’t wait to go back to her old murderous ways only to find that she is powerless. The only way forward for her is to embark on a perilous quest to get her powers back with the help of an unlikely friend or two."

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries was originally supposed to premiere this year, but was pushed to October 2024 due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, which were recently resolved.

MisterDoctor217 - 11/28/2023, 8:40 PM
Idk how to feel about this 😭 the cast is awesome, the concept on paper is awesome.

But those pics and the clip made it seem very CW ish and from the scoopers, what they’re doing with Wiccan is just awful.
I don’t get it.
SonOfAGif - 11/28/2023, 8:53 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - This could be a really interesting mystical project if done right. I am a fan of creepy witch stories but I feel like social media and films like The Craft have made the concept of witches feel like pretty edgy girls with a taste for fashion.
garu - 11/28/2023, 8:41 PM
This looks awful but damn mamma mia Aubrey Plaza
DocSpock - 11/28/2023, 8:41 PM

Plaza still gives me weird boner.

I'll watch this for her.
DCfan84 - 11/28/2023, 8:54 PM
@DocSpock -
DocSpock - 11/28/2023, 8:57 PM
@DCfan84 -

Curses! My secret identity has been revealed.
HashTagSwagg - 11/28/2023, 9:01 PM
@DCfan84 - If Bohner doesn't pop up at some point then I'm walking out of the cinema after the end credits
MisterDoctor217 - 11/28/2023, 8:44 PM
Like why can’t Marvel’s magical side be epic and grandiose like a fantasy movie, Lord of The Rings , or even Harry Potter?

Something that a guy from work , who’s a normal fan of the movies, told me when he saw Multiverse Of Madness , stayed with me.

He said, “then Doctor Strange conjured up some measly snakes to fight off Wanda, couldn’t he have conjured up a dragon or something more epic?”

And you knew what ? Yes why weren’t the rights in MoM more epic and grandiose?
All that money and that’s the set pieces they come up with?

I loved MoM but I understand the people who said it was lacking in various departments.
dracula - 11/28/2023, 8:44 PM
the most pointless of disney plus projects
Nomis929 - 11/28/2023, 8:53 PM
I thought She was Zantana for a moment.
DocSpock - 11/28/2023, 8:59 PM

I have applied again to be Miss Plaza's WRT.

(Wedgie Removal Technician)
NinnesMBC - 11/28/2023, 9:06 PM
That kind of witchcraft lore gives me Swamp Thing, the Green and Parliament of Trees vibes.
BruceWayng - 11/28/2023, 9:13 PM
Cool so not only do we get a show centered around Agatha’s lesbian trysts with other witches but we also finally get to see, for the very first time ever, the live action introduction of THE GREEN WITCH!!!!

Who needs Ghost Rider, Blade, Brother Voodoo, Mephisto,etc. THIS is the mystica/spooky side of the MCU that everyone really wants to see

