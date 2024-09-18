Here's What AGATHA ALL ALONG's Two-Episode Premiere Reveals About The Scarlet Witch's Fate - SPOILERS

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+, but what do they reveal about the Scarlet Witch's fate following the divisive events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

By JoshWilding - Sep 18, 2024 09:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

In WandaVision, Wanda Maximoff finally became the Scarlet Witch after Agatha Harkness made the Avenger aware of just how powerful she really is.

Later corrupted by the Darkhold, Wanda went on a rampage through the Multiverse on a quest to regain the sons she lost when the Hex surrounding Westview fell. Heading down that darker path eventually led to the Scarlet Witch destroying every copy of that book (in every reality) and burying herself beneath Mount Wundagore. 

Decisions made in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness haven't sat well with most fans and the hope is the Scarlet Witch will be revived in her long-rumoured solo movie. As you might expect, Agatha All Along does address Wanda's fate but exactly how much do we learn in those first two episodes?

While the body "Detective Agnes O'Connor" discovers in the woods is clearly meant to be Wanda, her face is never shown. We also learn that the whole scenario is playing out in the villain's head after the Scarlet Witch's disappearance and the destruction of the Darkhold distorted her spell.

The insinuation is that Wanda's death has caused that but our first hint all isn't what it seems comes when Herb tells Agatha their victim is definitely dead, prompting "Agnes" to respond "You never know" with a cheeky wink. 

Rio Vidal later says that Wanda is simply "gone," but the second episode sees Teen mention in passing that his mom is dead (and if he really is Billy, then it seems the Scarlet Witch is at least believed dead right now).

While the first two episodes don't provide the answers we'd hoped for - in fact, we barely get anything more than what was in the trailers - it seems Marvel Studios is taking the Steve Rogers approach to Wanda's apparent demise by not confirming her status. In doing so, it leaves the door open to a return or, if Elizabeth Olsen declines, leaving the character permanently on the shelf. 

However, we still have a pretty strong feeling that definitive answers will arrive by the time the finale rolls around, particularly as the Scarlet Witch has an interesting history with the Witches' Road on the page. Could she be what Teen is actually searching for?

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+. 

AGATHA ALL ALONG Episode 1 Spoiler Recap: Meet Agnes Of Westview In Seekest Thou The Road
AGATHA ALL ALONG Review: A Spooky, Scintillating, Supernatural Delight Showcasing Kathryn Hahn
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/18/2024, 9:19 PM
So..nothing? Mind written this on the headline next time? I almost click an ad Yoshi Boi
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 9/18/2024, 9:24 PM
That any Scarlet Witch project will bank and this will be yet another flop?
JobinJ
JobinJ - 9/18/2024, 9:36 PM
Scarlet Witch is an evil villain now. No redemption.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/18/2024, 9:43 PM
@JobinJ - "westview peasants will never know what she sacrificed for them"
Mankala Harris 2024
MadThanos
MadThanos - 9/18/2024, 9:53 PM
@Malatrova15 - wtf was wrong with the MCU?

And also, Sam Wilson rushing to save the villain that got shot and never giving a shit about his friend Sharon Carter, that also got shot.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/18/2024, 10:14 PM
@MadThanos - wasnt Carter a full baddie at the end out of the blue?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/18/2024, 9:37 PM
Granted that Agatha All Along already has it's own story to tell, I think Chthon should have been the big bad for this Coven of Witches storyline that began with Wandavision and continued with Multiverse of Madness and Agatha All Along and I think should have come to a close with "The Scarlet Witch" solo movie that would have Wanda and Chthon face off. And that movie could have been a set up for a Ghost Rider movie. Zarathos, Mephisto, and Agatha could have played supporting roles in the Scarlet Witch movie. And maybe the seeds for a Midnight Sons could have been planet with the introduction of Lilith.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/18/2024, 9:45 PM
@SonOfAGif - thats a lot worldbuilding for a real MCU feature...how about just introducing a variant of a C list baddie and then fired him after some minor scandal (pick Tenoch or Majors is the same)

