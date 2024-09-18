Here's What AGATHA ALL ALONG's Two-Episode Premiere Reveals About The Scarlet Witch's Fate - SPOILERS

In WandaVision, Wanda Maximoff finally became the Scarlet Witch after Agatha Harkness made the Avenger aware of just how powerful she really is.

Later corrupted by the Darkhold, Wanda went on a rampage through the Multiverse on a quest to regain the sons she lost when the Hex surrounding Westview fell. Heading down that darker path eventually led to the Scarlet Witch destroying every copy of that book (in every reality) and burying herself beneath Mount Wundagore.

Decisions made in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness haven't sat well with most fans and the hope is the Scarlet Witch will be revived in her long-rumoured solo movie. As you might expect, Agatha All Along does address Wanda's fate but exactly how much do we learn in those first two episodes?

While the body "Detective Agnes O'Connor" discovers in the woods is clearly meant to be Wanda, her face is never shown. We also learn that the whole scenario is playing out in the villain's head after the Scarlet Witch's disappearance and the destruction of the Darkhold distorted her spell.

The insinuation is that Wanda's death has caused that but our first hint all isn't what it seems comes when Herb tells Agatha their victim is definitely dead, prompting "Agnes" to respond "You never know" with a cheeky wink.

Rio Vidal later says that Wanda is simply "gone," but the second episode sees Teen mention in passing that his mom is dead (and if he really is Billy, then it seems the Scarlet Witch is at least believed dead right now).

While the first two episodes don't provide the answers we'd hoped for - in fact, we barely get anything more than what was in the trailers - it seems Marvel Studios is taking the Steve Rogers approach to Wanda's apparent demise by not confirming her status. In doing so, it leaves the door open to a return or, if Elizabeth Olsen declines, leaving the character permanently on the shelf.

However, we still have a pretty strong feeling that definitive answers will arrive by the time the finale rolls around, particularly as the Scarlet Witch has an interesting history with the Witches' Road on the page. Could she be what Teen is actually searching for?

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.