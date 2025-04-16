DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - 5 Ways The Brutal Finale Sets Up Season 2 (And The MCU's Future)

The season 1 finale of Daredevil: Born Again hit Disney+ yesterday evening and, boy, what a conclusion that was. Bloody, violent, and full of shocking revelations, the stage has now been set for an epic second season (which, thankfully, is already shooting).
With the Man Without Fear now in the MCU, the stakes have increased, and Daredevil looks set to do battle with Major Fisk, a.k.a. the Kingpin of Crime, with the fate of the city itself on the line.
In this feature, we're taking a closer look at the ways Daredevil: Born Again's latest episode sets the stage for season 2 and how the ripple effects of what happened could impact the wider MCU. Well, on a street-level basis, at least.
To see what may be on the horizon for 'ol Hornhead, you just need to click the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.
5. Martial Law In New York
As Mayor Wilson Fisk looks to turn Red Hook into his private nation-state, he puts New York City under martial law and enforces a curfew. This likely means Manhattan is cut off from the world, and the city's vigilantes are now at his mercy.
Marvel Studios has produced so many movies and TV shows during the Multiverse Saga, it's hard to say whether this will impact Thunderbolts*, for example (though it really should). However, assuming this isn't all neatly wrapped up after Daredevil: Born Again season 2, Fisk's actions surely need to be felt in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Back to this series, and the Mayor having this much power is going to be very bad news for Daredevil and his friends. It also likely means the Man Without Fear - both in his superhero identity and as Matt Murdock - will be mercilessly hunted down by the Anti-Vigilante Task Force.
4. Shadowland?
The Shadowland concept was far better than the execution. In this story, Daredevil becomes the new leader of The Hand and, corrupted by the group's influence, he builds a temple/prison in Hell's Kitchen which he names - you guessed it - "Shadowland."
The vigilante kills Bullseye, and his change in attitude brings him into conflict with his fellow superheroes, including White Tiger, Spider-Man, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. Crucially, the costume you see above has already been spotted in Daredevil: Born Again season 2 set photos.
Does that mean future episodes will adapt the story? Well, while we could quite easily imagine season 3 heading down this route - perhaps with Daredevil and Elektra turning Red Hook into their base of operations - we don't think it's the plan for that next batch of episodes.
3. Daredevil's Team
Daredevil: Born Again's first season concludes in an exciting way, but it's hard to fault anyone for feeling a tad underwhelmed. When the hero walks into Josie's, it seems a given that at least one or two familiar characters might be staring back at him.
We get the likes of Cherry and Detective Angie Kim, but no Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, or Iron Fist (and certainly no Spider-Man). However, a room full of costumed vigilantes would have surely tipped the odds too much in the Man Without Fear's favour, as his situation currently feels pretty hopeless.
There's room in season 2 for someone like Jessica to return and, if this story spills over into Spider-Man: Brand New Day, then Daredevil can even turn to the web-slinger for a helping hand. For now, though, we like seeing him forced to go it alone.
2. The Punisher Escapes
Frank Castle makes his glorious return in this action-packed finale to help Daredevil take on the Kingpin of Crime's Anti-Vigilante Task Force. However, when The Punisher confronts the dirty cops who idolise him, he finds himself outmanned and outgunned.
We're not exactly surprised that Frank doesn't spend too long in one of Fisk's cages, as a mid-credits scene shows him escaping. We absolutely expect The Punisher to return in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, but before that, this cliffhanger will likely be tackled in his upcoming Special Presentation.
It's hard to predict what Marvel Studios has planned for this character on a long-term basis, but we're hoping this is just the start for a character who has a lot more to give in the MCU (on the big and small screens).
1. More Vigilantes
We alluded to this above, but as Daredevil takes the fight to Fisk in season 2, he's bound to get a helping hand from his fellow vigilantes. The Punisher will be somewhere near the top of that list, while we'd bet on Swordsman suiting up again.
A team-up with Ms. Marvel is possible (while it sounds tonally jarring, this season did set the stage for their meeting), and Angela Del Toro becoming the new White Tiger is basically confirmed during the finale. Oh, and we remain convinced that Jessica Jones will return.
Beyond that, Moon Knight would be a welcome addition to this corner of the MCU. There's also Echo, Cloak and Dagger, the Daughters of the Dragon, and...Elektra! We're keeping everything crossed for that last option...