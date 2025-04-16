DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - 5 Ways The Brutal Finale Sets Up Season 2 (And The MCU's Future)

The season 1 finale of Daredevil: Born Again hit Disney+ yesterday evening and, boy, what a conclusion that was. Bloody, violent, and full of shocking revelations, the stage has now been set for an epic second season (which, thankfully, is already shooting).

With the Man Without Fear now in the MCU, the stakes have increased, and Daredevil looks set to do battle with Major Fisk, a.k.a. the Kingpin of Crime, with the fate of the city itself on the line.

In this feature, we're taking a closer look at the ways Daredevil: Born Again's latest episode sets the stage for season 2 and how the ripple effects of what happened could impact the wider MCU. Well, on a street-level basis, at least.

To see what may be on the horizon for 'ol Hornhead, you just need to click the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.



5. Martial Law In New York

As Mayor Wilson Fisk looks to turn Red Hook into his private nation-state, he puts New York City under martial law and enforces a curfew. This likely means Manhattan is cut off from the world, and the city's vigilantes are now at his mercy.

Marvel Studios has produced so many movies and TV shows during the Multiverse Saga, it's hard to say whether this will impact Thunderbolts*, for example (though it really should). However, assuming this isn't all neatly wrapped up after Daredevil: Born Again season 2, Fisk's actions surely need to be felt in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Back to this series, and the Mayor having this much power is going to be very bad news for Daredevil and his friends. It also likely means the Man Without Fear - both in his superhero identity and as Matt Murdock - will be mercilessly hunted down by the Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

