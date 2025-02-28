DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - The Man Without Fear Battles Bullseye In Action-Packed New Clip

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere next week, and Marvel Television has now released an action-packed clip featuring the Man Without Fear locked in combat with his old enemy, Bullseye...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 28, 2025 03:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again is almost here, and the marketing is starting to get a bit more revealing as the double-episode premiere approaches next week.

Marvel Television has now released a new clip spotlighting the hard-hitting battle between the Man Without Fear and Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter, aka Bullseye, as we see the old enemies trade blows while making their way up a flight of stairs.

The deranged assassin ultimately manages to give his pursuer the slip (or so he thinks), but Daredevil grapples up to the roof to cut him off and the fight resumes.

This is part of a sequence that takes place just after the "traumatic event" that befalls Matt Murdock, and it easily rivals the signature "oners" from the original Netflix series.

Check out the clip below, along with the full season's episode run-times and a recent promo below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Episode Count Shorter Than Expected; SHE-HULK Art Reveals Scrapped DD Logo
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/28/2025, 3:42 PM
If those runtimes are accurate with only 3 mins of credits I'll be really happy
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 2/28/2025, 3:43 PM
I kinda don't want to watch this clip right now and save it for the show
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 2/28/2025, 3:51 PM
@GirshwinDavies - couldn't help myself. Pretty sure the scene itself will be even more epic.
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 2/28/2025, 3:52 PM
@SummersEssex - I just watched it. The way he zipped up onto the roof
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 2/28/2025, 4:35 PM
@GirshwinDavies - I will not watch this clip! I’m blasting my way through S1-3 again and it’s reminding me how much I’ve loved this show. So I’m just gonna wait for the show to drop to see anything from it.

I don’t know if I was even as hyped for End Game as this. Nothing has come close in a LONG time.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 2/28/2025, 3:45 PM
Duuuude when Daredevil zips onto the roof!
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 2/28/2025, 3:51 PM
@movieguy18 - Right?!? Amazing.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/28/2025, 3:54 PM
@movieguy18 - they got that Disney money now…

They can really show Matt and his acrobatic skills to its full extent.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 2/28/2025, 3:50 PM
Damn!!! Can’t wait! This is the dark gritty shit we need! Still need Bulleyes with the comic accurate og mask idk why that’s so hard. Maybe we will eventually still early.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 2/28/2025, 3:51 PM
Not [frick]ing around. Love it
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/28/2025, 3:52 PM
Looks awkwardly shot and flashy as shit and not in a good way. Doesn't feel remotely real.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/28/2025, 4:04 PM
@HashTagSwagg - i mean...a know a couple of blind guys , they aré always tumbling and falling...sure they Play piano nicely but i can beat their asses if i want to...so you dont want this to be real .
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 2/28/2025, 3:52 PM
Epic
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/28/2025, 3:53 PM
i know they trying to to the one take action again but damn that was some awful camera work, the actors looked they were having trouble with hitting their marks here.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/28/2025, 3:55 PM
@harryba11zack - He literally backs up a few extra inches to give the camera guy room to pass through.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 2/28/2025, 3:54 PM
The action looks good. Not ragging on it as a whole, but I have seen from these Daredevil productions before where there will be a burst of action, then Murdock will deep pant, catch his breath and then sudden burst of action again. Wash, rinse, repeat. It comes across as overly choreographed.

Again, I think this looks good and plenty entertaining. Also, I am pleased to see the suit (which I give a 6/10) looks better in action. I just feel like the action could look more fluid and natural.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/28/2025, 3:55 PM
That was really [frick]ing cool!!.

I like the brief shot we got of Dex’s crazy eyes , it felt very comic Bullseye to me.

User Comment Image

Also I like Matt hearing Karen (who is likely trying to reassure Foggy since he’s near death) , it’s a nice touch to the scene.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/28/2025, 3:58 PM
the trailer looked good but whoever is in charge of selecting the teaser clips from the show's marketing needs to be fired.
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 2/28/2025, 3:59 PM
User Comment Image
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 2/28/2025, 4:00 PM
ahh, good ol' staircase one take shot
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/28/2025, 4:00 PM
@Spidey91 - User Comment Image
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 2/28/2025, 4:10 PM
I've seen the full season. I think I can say it's pretty good overall. First two episodes are class.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 2/28/2025, 4:37 PM
@MarkCassidy - If you’re allowed, how would you compare it to the OG S1-3?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/28/2025, 4:11 PM
Daredevil zipping onto the roof like that...
User Comment Image

