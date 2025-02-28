DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - The Man Without Fear Battles Bullseye In Action-Packed New Clip

Daredevil: Born Again is almost here, and the marketing is starting to get a bit more revealing as the double-episode premiere approaches next week.

Marvel Television has now released a new clip spotlighting the hard-hitting battle between the Man Without Fear and Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter, aka Bullseye, as we see the old enemies trade blows while making their way up a flight of stairs.

The deranged assassin ultimately manages to give his pursuer the slip (or so he thinks), but Daredevil grapples up to the roof to cut him off and the fight resumes.

This is part of a sequence that takes place just after the "traumatic event" that befalls Matt Murdock, and it easily rivals the signature "oners" from the original Netflix series.

Check out the clip below, along with the full season's episode run-times and a recent promo below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.