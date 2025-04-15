DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Producer Teases A "Different" Season 2 And Explains Why MCU's Cole North Is So Different

The season 1 finale of Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ this evening, but we've already seen plenty of spoilery set photos from season 2. With Dario Scardapane now sole showrunner and no longer setting out to fix another creative team's missteps, the series is expected to feel very different.

That's already evident from how different the first and eighth episodes were compared to the rest (like the finale, those were completely rewritten and reshot after the creative overhaul).

Talking to Marvel.com, Daredevil: Born Again executive producer Sana Amanat was asked how production is going on season 2. "It’s been great. We’ve been shooting a lot of crazy sequences," she teased. "The crew is crushing it, and the action is nonstop. The backdrop is a little different. It’s still New York, but it’s a slightly different kind of New York."

"I’m very excited about the material we’ve been getting. I’ve been fangirling all week. We shot a really big sequence with Wilson Fisk this week, and I felt like a kid in a candy shop [Laughs]," Amanat added.

As for whether the making of season 1 has shaped how the creative team has approached the next batch of episodes, she said, "I’m very happy with the way Season 1 ended up, especially considering all of the starts and stops. Ultimately, these actors are such incredible performers. You just have to trust them, and you know they’re going to give you the material that you need."

"We’re all fans, and we’re trying to do things that we feel are delivering on fan expectations. The last two episodes [of Season 1] for us were really about serving the fans and ourselves," Amanat continued. "There are some fun sequences that you are going to see, especially in the last episode. And Season 2 will hopefully be even more fun."

Had the original Daredevil: Born Again been released, chances are it wouldn't have received anywhere near as warm a response as this overhauled version. However, one divisive change from the comics that's carried over is the fact the heroic Cole North is now a villainous member of Mayor Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

Addressing the show's approach to Jeremy Isaiah Earl's Cole, Amanat explained, "No spoilers for the finale, but there are definitely some big revelations with that character that are a bit different from the comics. What we’re trying to do is tell a story about the extremes that a character believes he has to go through to be the kind of individual he believes himself to be. He thinks he is justified."

"Exploring and telling that story, we’re coming in from a very different angle. There is definitely more to come, and it’s a great example of adapting and trying new things. But we feel like there’s a lot more story to tell with that character," she concluded.

It sounds like there's still much more to come for the MCU's take on the Detective, though whether he'll be brought more in line with his comic book counterpart remains to be seen.

Check back here this evening for our full spoiler recaps and breakdowns of the Daredevil: Born Again finale.