DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Producer Teases A "Different" Season 2 And Explains Why MCU's Cole North Is So Different

Daredevil: Born Again executive producer Sana Amanat shares a big season 2 update, explaining how the first season's creative shift has changed their approach. She also discusses the all-new Cole North.

By JoshWilding - Apr 15, 2025 08:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil
Source: Marvel.com

The season 1 finale of Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ this evening, but we've already seen plenty of spoilery set photos from season 2. With Dario Scardapane now sole showrunner and no longer setting out to fix another creative team's missteps, the series is expected to feel very different.

That's already evident from how different the first and eighth episodes were compared to the rest (like the finale, those were completely rewritten and reshot after the creative overhaul). 

Talking to Marvel.com, Daredevil: Born Again executive producer Sana Amanat was asked how production is going on season 2. "It’s been great. We’ve been shooting a lot of crazy sequences," she teased. "The crew is crushing it, and the action is nonstop. The backdrop is a little different. It’s still New York, but it’s a slightly different kind of New York."

"I’m very excited about the material we’ve been getting. I’ve been fangirling all week. We shot a really big sequence with Wilson Fisk this week, and I felt like a kid in a candy shop [Laughs]," Amanat added. 

As for whether the making of season 1 has shaped how the creative team has approached the next batch of episodes, she said, "I’m very happy with the way Season 1 ended up, especially considering all of the starts and stops. Ultimately, these actors are such incredible performers. You just have to trust them, and you know they’re going to give you the material that you need."

"We’re all fans, and we’re trying to do things that we feel are delivering on fan expectations. The last two episodes [of Season 1] for us were really about serving the fans and ourselves," Amanat continued. "There are some fun sequences that you are going to see, especially in the last episode. And Season 2 will hopefully be even more fun."

Had the original Daredevil: Born Again been released, chances are it wouldn't have received anywhere near as warm a response as this overhauled version. However, one divisive change from the comics that's carried over is the fact the heroic Cole North is now a villainous member of Mayor Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force. 

Addressing the show's approach to Jeremy Isaiah Earl's Cole, Amanat explained, "No spoilers for the finale, but there are definitely some big revelations with that character that are a bit different from the comics. What we’re trying to do is tell a story about the extremes that a character believes he has to go through to be the kind of individual he believes himself to be. He thinks he is justified."

"Exploring and telling that story, we’re coming in from a very different angle. There is definitely more to come, and it’s a great example of adapting and trying new things. But we feel like there’s a lot more story to tell with that character," she concluded. 

It sounds like there's still much more to come for the MCU's take on the Detective, though whether he'll be brought more in line with his comic book counterpart remains to be seen.

Check back here this evening for our full spoiler recaps and breakdowns of the Daredevil: Born Again finale.

Related:

Recommended For You:

thedrudo
thedrudo - 4/15/2025, 8:49 AM
Different as in good?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/15/2025, 8:56 AM
it cant be ass bad ass season 1
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 4/15/2025, 8:56 AM
I know they didn’t want to delay the show any longer, but they maybe should have. Season 1 definitely feels like two different shows spliced together.
theprophet
theprophet - 4/15/2025, 9:14 AM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - still better than half the mcu shows on Disney plus
MarshallMan
MarshallMan - 4/15/2025, 9:24 AM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - Totally agree. I'm content with Season 1 but confident Season 2 will be better. It's just going to keep getting closer and closer to Netflix Daredevil. Why they tried to do something significantly different, I have no idea!!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/15/2025, 9:11 AM
Cool , if the last episode especially was any indication of the new creative team’s capabilities then I think we are in good hands imo!!.

Also just to clarify , neither ep 1 or 8 (like the finale tonight) were reshot & rewritten because they were both done from the ground up by the new team while the original pilot and subsequent episodes were shifted to ep 2-7 in which they were mostly unchanged apparently.

In regards to Cole North , he in the comics was a honest detective that had a disdain for Daredevil & other vigilantes but through his experiences became an ally to the former so perhaps the same could happen here…

This version of Cole could realize the errors of his ways and soften his views on vigilantes like the comic iteration did thus ally himself with DD in S2 or beyond so we’ll see.

User Comment Image
theprophet
theprophet - 4/15/2025, 9:13 AM
Let the casuals start crying
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 4/15/2025, 9:26 AM
Just try to be more like season 3 and you are good to go.

The cinematography, art direction, aesthetic are far superior in those.

Also the writing is way better on the original Netflix show.

It's OK to try to tackle a biggest stake plot but don't lose the essence of what made the Netflix show so popular.
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/15/2025, 9:43 AM
What Born Again lacks when comparing to the Netflix shows is any depth to a story or character. The Netflix shows were good at that, all the characters had backstories that were fleshed out and so you understood why Fisk and Poindexter are like they are. And even the supporting characters had supporting characters of their own. It’s details like this that draw you into their world. Marvel take notice!
supermanrex
supermanrex - 4/15/2025, 10:02 AM
@Spike101 - they did take notice. that is why they did the creative overhaul to bring not only DD full blown into the MCU but all the other netflix continuity as well. they were able to hit the ground running now since we already have all that development and get to know you with these characters in the first three seasons. dont forget this is like a comic now. sure its renumbered for new jumping on point but its technically legacy season 4.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 4/15/2025, 9:48 AM
What actual proof is there that the original version was bad ?

Same with Cap4. Every other studio that meddles with a movie / show we assume they ruined but Marvel it always gets spun as they “saved” it, when in fact, maybe they are also [frick]ing shit up by meddling too much.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 4/15/2025, 9:58 AM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - the proof is from what was released and verified by marvel studios and the former show runners. it was going to be more legal court room drama vs actually seeing daredevil. cox and vincent themselves said they lobbied to change it to be more like Netflix. so i trust the stars if they say it was originally not up to par then yeah it would not be as good as we are getting now.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/15/2025, 9:59 AM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - that’s a fair point

All we have about the pre-reshoots & overhaul versions of Cap & BA for example are reports from scoopers & such that are unverified along with some interview quotes from creatives involved.

For example , it’s been pretty much stated if not implied that Foggy’s “death” in BA was done off screen originally and we would have picked up with him already being dead & such which I personally don’t think was the right move hence I’m happy they made the decision atleast to do it on screen by bringing back Karen & Foggy just to atleast have that connective tissue to the original show , it just makes it feel more natural imo.

In regards to Cap 4 , Onah has said that they felt the original Serpent Society wasn’t working really within the tone of the film hence him going with a completely new & more grounded for lack of a better work “take” on them and bringing in Giancarlo Esposito.

That and Ross’s ending is all we know for certain it seems that was changed in reshoots.

Ultimately it just depends on feeling which can be a nebulous thing and hell , some may feel something works while another does not so there’s no real proof regardless that either of those previous versions were definitively “bad”
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/15/2025, 9:49 AM
Also her comments about the backdrop being a bit different and us seeing a slightly different kind of New York in S2 will make sense after the finale tonight given the set pics we have seen…

Looks like we are heading towards some form of martial law with Fisk & his AVTF holding the city in an iron grip as they go after vigilantes and/or their potential allies full force it seems which is interesting & new for this corner imo.

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/15/2025, 9:53 AM
"fix another creative team's missteps"

No marvel shill Josh, from what weve heard the original story completed shooting so that means Feige signed off on it and then just changed his mind. And its not as if this season is memorable.

It is all Feige
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/15/2025, 10:02 AM
They had a whole season and still managed to do nothing with it, except for what happened in episode one and the five minutes of Punisher. That Irish bank robbery was pitiful lol

