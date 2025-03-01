DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Reactions To All 9 Episodes Hail The Disney+ Revival As A "Masterpiece"

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Reactions To All 9 Episodes Hail The Disney+ Revival As A &quot;Masterpiece&quot;

Many critics have watched Daredevil: Born Again season 1 in its entirety and, somewhat unsurprisingly after those reactions to the first two episodes, Marvel Studios' revival is being called a masterpiece.

By JoshWilding - Mar 01, 2025 10:03 AM EST
Earlier this week, the first social media reactions for Daredevil: Born Again were revealed. What you might not have realised is that those were based on only the first two episodes. 

Disney and Marvel Studios likely wanted to avoid showing junket press too much as it then means they couldn't ask any spoilery questions about how things play out as the show's first season progresses.

Now, though, critics have been granted access to all 9 episodes. 

Several journalists have already blasted through them and the response is overwhelmingly positive. In the past, Marvel Studios has only shared half a season at most, so the studio must be confident they've delivered something special with the Man Without Fear's MCU return.

A lot of hyperbole gets thrown around in early reactions like this but trust us when we tell you these aren't wrong. Daredevil: Born Again really is that good and ranks way above everything from WandaVision to Loki and, dare we say it, the likes of The Penguin and Watchmen too.

Check out what critics are saying about Daredevil: Born Again - including yours truly - in the X posts below. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres with two episodes on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 3/1/2025, 10:17 AM
User Comment Image
Dobler
Dobler - 3/1/2025, 10:17 AM
Did I miss something? Didn’t we get a story the other day that the show would now be limited to 8 episodes, not 9?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 3/1/2025, 10:21 AM
@Dobler - That was in regards to season 2

"At this point, it will be a nine-episode first season. We start shooting an eight-episode second season on Friday, and the future is unwritten,"
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/1/2025, 10:20 AM
People throw that word at anything these days, we've seen those clips, that sloppy shit is far from a "Masterpiece".
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/1/2025, 10:27 AM
@HashTagSwagg -

Yeah. It's time to disconnect from the hivemind, and it's time to end your Disney+ membership if you have one.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/1/2025, 10:28 AM
@HashTagSwagg - if these shills praised secret invasiin back then, they will call this a masterpiece for sure
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/1/2025, 10:24 AM
This could be the best show of the decade.

We should still not give Disney money after all the franchises they purposefully trying to destroy, or best case scenario, accidentally are destroying.

Disney Disney
Star Wars
Indiana Jones
Willow
Marvel
Alien
Predator
Doctor Who
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/1/2025, 10:29 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - donate money to Ukraine in memory of Putin's puppet
Brand0n
Brand0n - 3/1/2025, 10:35 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - judging by your username your comment isn’t biased at all…..
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/1/2025, 10:26 AM
Someone tell me whether Fisk is powered up
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/1/2025, 10:30 AM
Has anyone from these people who receive these advance episodes/movie invites genuinely give negative feedback? They always play it safe if it is a marvel slop
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/1/2025, 10:52 AM
@vectorsigma - some of these early reviewers have never given negative feedback. Check out movie couple channel they are insufferable
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/1/2025, 10:30 AM
It [frick]ing better be a masterpiece. Reviews like this only hurt the bottom line when they aren't what they say
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/1/2025, 10:31 AM
Will the reviews cover the entire season or just the first three like always? I rest my case
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 3/1/2025, 10:42 AM
@bobevanz - Josh saw the whole season already. I would say it's safe to assume others with an advance release did as well
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/1/2025, 10:32 AM
I hope the show is good but when I here "Masterpiece" being thrown around, (especially in a Josh article) it has me worried that it's not gonna be very good.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 3/1/2025, 10:36 AM
Damn! This show wasn’t even on my radar since I found the Netflix series so slowly paced and lacking in action.
But I’ll be watching to see if all this is true.


OT: it really has been a brutal time for the MCU lately , a movie theater collapsing while Brave New World is playing in Washington?
And only two people were in attendance and no one got hurt fortunately.

But I didn’t even think the movie was bad , what’s happening lol
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/1/2025, 10:51 AM
I'm pretty sure every marvel project has been called masterpiece

