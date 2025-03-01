DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Reactions To All 9 Episodes Hail The Disney+ Revival As A "Masterpiece"

Earlier this week, the first social media reactions for Daredevil: Born Again were revealed. What you might not have realised is that those were based on only the first two episodes.

Disney and Marvel Studios likely wanted to avoid showing junket press too much as it then means they couldn't ask any spoilery questions about how things play out as the show's first season progresses.

Now, though, critics have been granted access to all 9 episodes.

Several journalists have already blasted through them and the response is overwhelmingly positive. In the past, Marvel Studios has only shared half a season at most, so the studio must be confident they've delivered something special with the Man Without Fear's MCU return.

A lot of hyperbole gets thrown around in early reactions like this but trust us when we tell you these aren't wrong. Daredevil: Born Again really is that good and ranks way above everything from WandaVision to Loki and, dare we say it, the likes of The Penguin and Watchmen too.

Check out what critics are saying about Daredevil: Born Again - including yours truly - in the X posts below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres with two episodes on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.