DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Rumored To Feature Direct References To THE PUNISHER TV Series

With Marvel Studios bringing Marvel Television's Netflix's TV shows into MCU "canon," a new rumour suggests the plan is for the events of The Punisher to be directly referenced in Daredevil: Born Again.

By JoshWilding - Jan 22, 2024 03:01 PM EST
Even before Daredevil: Born Again received a creative overhaul, we knew that Jon Bernthal would reprise his role as Frank Castle. After first playing the vigilante in Daredevil season 2 on Netflix, he later took centre stage in two seasons of the spin-off series, The Punisher

The series received a mostly positive response from fans and critics but didn't leave much of a lasting impact (unfortunately, its creative team doubled down on the conspiracy theory surrounding the death of Frank's family). 

Now, with Marvel Studios looking to win back fans who haven't taken to the Multiverse Saga as quickly as they'd hoped, a new rumour from The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez suggests the plan is for Daredevil: Born Again to directly reference the events of The Punisher

In doing so, those Netflix shows and their newfound "canon" status will be further established in the MCU. That's important because they all have a large fanbase and, regardless of any creative missteps, appeal to an audience Marvel Studios is looking to win over with its TV-MA projects on Disney+. 

Echo offered a taste of what that will look like and if Daredevil: Born Again references The Punisher's clash with Jigsaw and what he's been up to since we last saw him, that should give Disney+ subscribers a good reason to go back and watch those Netflix shows now they're on the streaming platform.  

Taking about his return to the role earlier this month, Bernthal said, "I think there’s a reason why that character has resonated as deeply and strongly as he has. In the hearts and minds of comic book fans and first responders and people in the military and people all over the globe."

"I think there’s a little bit of Frank Castle in everybody. He exists very strongly inside me and I care about that character deeply."

"I also know that it’s absolutely essential that if we do it, we do it right and we have real sacred integrity to the source material and to what is at the core of Frank," the actor continued. "I’m gonna do my absolute best to make sure that, if and when we do it, we do it right."

The cast of the series includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk. Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, and Clark Johnson have all been cast in undisclosed roles. 

Daredevil: Born Again will likely premiere on Disney+ in 2025/2026.

WhatIfRickJames - 1/22/2024, 3:47 PM
"The series received a mostly positive response from fans and critics but didn't leave much of a lasting impact"

Who said that? His characterization of Castle was definitive and impactful you dodo bird.
marvel72 - 1/22/2024, 3:49 PM
tb86 - 1/22/2024, 3:50 PM
I still haven’t seen Season 2 yet or Jessica Jones’ 3rd season.
WhatIfRickJames - 1/22/2024, 3:54 PM
“Now, with Marvel Studios looking to win back fans who haven't taken to the Multiverse Saga as quickly as they'd hoped, a new rumour from The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez suggests the plan is for Daredevil: Born Again to directly reference the events of The Punisher. “

Are you literally saying that the Punisher is the poultice to bridge the gap on the Multiverse Saga? You can’t be serious. Speculation at best
NinnesMBC - 1/22/2024, 3:57 PM
I could swear Josh is lowkey turning things around with this newfound appreciation for the Netflix shows because I can remember past articles that were not a favourable light.

Anyway, what Season events from Punisher? The first one or 2nd one? I know many prefer the 1st one but for me the surrogate father-daughter dynamic between Frank and Amy made S2 for me.
Izaizaiza - 1/22/2024, 4:04 PM
Looking forward to this! Only two episodes into Echo, but so far I'd say it's very good.
TheManWithoutFear - 1/22/2024, 4:11 PM
Man. Bad news for me, who hated the characterisation of Frank in the Netflix solo series. DDs2 is the best adaptation of The Punisher I've ever seen.

The headline made me think of when Banner's like "well, this all seems horrible". I would find the gif if I wasn't on mobile.
mastakilla39 - 1/22/2024, 5:03 PM
@TheManWithoutFear - Ur not the only 1. They put all the good stuff in DD S2 that the actual spin off had nothing interesting left. Most of S1 is Frank jus playing surrogate father and husband to Microchip's family while Microchip watches through hidden cams? Really weird and stupid IMO.

i skipped S2 becuz S1 was so lackluster.
Nomis929 - 1/22/2024, 4:15 PM
I really was never a big fan of the Punisher in the comics, but Jon Bernthal portrayl on the Nexflix series won me over.
marvel72 - 1/22/2024, 4:51 PM
@Nomis929 - I liked The Punisher because he was just a man with no powers and would take the fight to anyone.
Nightwing1015 - 1/22/2024, 4:22 PM
MCU suddenly making excellent decisions.
marvel72 - 1/22/2024, 4:53 PM
@Nightwing1015 - It says Rumoured..
Nightwing1015 - 1/22/2024, 5:10 PM
@marvel72 - Lines up with the stuff we've just seen with them canonising DD tho
hue66 - 1/22/2024, 4:23 PM
Hope they still plan on increasing/improve on the acrobatics much like how they were portrayed in She Hulk but it will be in stark contrast to how he was in Netflixs. Can it work?
Repian - 1/22/2024, 4:26 PM
New look for The Punisher, please.
Alucard28 - 1/22/2024, 4:35 PM
Just make everything from the Netflix shows canon and fix Iron Fist as a side character.
Repian - 1/22/2024, 4:37 PM
This scene must be important on Born Again.
harryba11zack - 1/22/2024, 4:39 PM
liked him DD season 2, hated what they did with him in the PUNISHER show. they really need to stop over doing the roar sh1t.
ATrueHero1987 - 1/22/2024, 4:44 PM
I liked the Punisher netflix series overall(his origin is convoluted). I'm just ready to see Jon Bernthal return as Frank Castle.
0bstreperous - 1/22/2024, 4:46 PM
S1 OF PUNISHER WAS GREAT
S2 GARBAGE
Scarilian - 1/22/2024, 4:59 PM
References are meaningless if you've botched your continuity and story telling.
GhostDog - 1/22/2024, 5:01 PM
HegoD - 1/22/2024, 5:04 PM
Punisher, Spidey, but here are the real heroes
ModHaterSLADE - 1/22/2024, 5:11 PM
As it should. I thought Matt and Frank had a pretty good, close to comic accurate dynamic with their interactions.

