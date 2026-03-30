DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Concept Art Reveals Closer Look At Matt Murdock's Shadowland Suit

Daredevil: Born Again returned to Disney+ last week with its Season 2 premiere. Tomorrow, we're getting two episodes, "Shoot The Moon" and "The Scales & The Sword," and our first look at concept art of the Man Without Fear's new costume has just been revealed.

This will be a variant cover for May's Daredevil #2, from the new creative team of Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett. This is clearly the final design, as it matches what we've seen on screen thus far.

Often referred to as the "Shadowland" suit, this black costume arguably has more in common with the costume Matt Murdock donned during Charles Soule's Daredevil run. It was there that Wilson Fisk became Mayor, though Chip Zdarsky ended that story with his acclaimed stint on the series and the Devil's Reign event.

In the MCU, this suit is the same one that Matt wore during Season 1, just painted black—and with the "DD" logo, at last—as he looks to keep a low profile while inspiring those around him to fight back against the Kingpin.

"Thematically, I think it represents a much darker side to the character," Daredevil actor Charlie Cox recently said. "But darker in the sense that he's unable to present himself to the world in the way that he has in the past. He's unable to be a symbol. Well, he is able to be a symbol, but he needs to go back to his roots of hiding in the shadows."

"He's being hunted — him and Karen Page are being hunted more than they've ever been hunted before," the actor continued. "They are in more danger than they've ever been, I think. They probably stay in their safe house most of the day, and only come out at night. They're just trying to survive."

We'll have a full spoiler breakdown of both Daredevil: Born Again episodes for you tomorrow evening, so be sure to check back here then. In the meantime, you can read our full Season 2 review here.

The first issue of Daredevil will also feature a concept art variant cover, featuring Muse from Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. You check out both of them below.

A MATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH! MATT MURDOCK, once a noted attorney, now goes by a new title: college professor! But when the mysterious, future-seeing villain OMEN targets Matt himself, it's DAREDEVIL who'll be taught a brutal lesson: When your enemy already knows what's coming, every choice is a matter of life and death!

DAREDEVIL #2

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art and Cover by LEE GARBETT

On Sale 6/5