Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 6 Pits Daredevil vs. Kingpin With A Shocking Ending - Spoilers

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 6 Pits Daredevil vs. Kingpin With A Shocking Ending - Spoilers

In tonight's episode of Daredevil: Born Again, the Man Without Fear finally comes to blows with the Kingpin of Crime, and the conclusion of their clash finds Matt Murdock faced with an impossible decision.

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By JoshWilding - Apr 21, 2026 09:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Following a team-up with Jessica Jones, tonight's episode of Daredevil: Born Again—titled "Requiem"—finds the Man Without Fear on a collision course with Mayor Wilson Fisk.

Before reaching that point, Matt Murdock faces a moral dilemma when Karen Page declares that the only way to stop evil like the Kingpin and Bullseye is to end them permanently. That's a line the hero isn't willing to cross, though it's hard to disagree with Karen when she argues that his inaction is why people continue dying. 

Still, with Fisk going off the deep end, the Governor pulls support for the Mayor as Karen projects video messages from those he imprisoned right on the front of City Hall. 

With his empire crumbling, the Mayor doesn't seem that surprised when Daredevil confronts him. Matt makes an offer: as they'll never stop fighting, rather than continue damaging those around them, they should both leave New York forever. 

The hero's attempt to bargain with the devil fails, and the grieving Kingpin proceeds to unleash his frustrations on the vigilante. The fight that follows is one of the best we've ever seen in the MCU, and as Matt and Fisk brutalise each other, it's clear that there's only one way for this to end. However, while Daredevil gains the upper hand, he can neither kill nor arrest the villain. So, now what? 

Before we find out, Karen is captured and taken into custody, setting the stage for an unpredictable, high-stakes final couple of episodes. 

If the only way to stop the Kingpin is to kill him, will Matt really cross that line? Or will he point the captive Bullseye in the Mayor's direction and allow him to do the deed on his and the city's behalf? Something tells us his Catholic guilt won't allow it, but we know Fisk's reign as Mayor is winding down. 

What did you think about Daredevil's battle with the Kingpin in the latest episode of Daredevil: Born Again

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last month.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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