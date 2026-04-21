Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 6 Features Jessica Jones' Return And [Spoiler]'s MCU Debut

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 6 Features Jessica Jones' Return And [Spoiler]'s MCU Debut

Jessica Jones finally makes her official MCU debut in tonight's episode of Daredevil: Born Again, and she's joined by a comic book character who should have a major impact on what's to come.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 21, 2026 09:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again's latest episode, "Requiem," finds Mayor Wilson Fisk on the warpath after the death of his beloved Vanessa. Outfitting the Anti-Vigilante Task Force with Mr. Charles' smuggled weapons, the Kingpin prepares for war. 

Elsewhere, we find Jessica Jones living in the suburbs when a group of armed men arrive. She fends them off, and we learn that the private investigator has a biracial daughter named Danielle. 

As comic book readers will know, Danielle is the daughter of Jessica and Luke Cage, and while Power Man doesn't get a mention here, it's pretty obvious that this is his and Jess' child. Where is Luke? Unfortunately, that's a question that won't be answered until the next episode. 

Meeting with Daredevil, Jessica reveals that Mr. Charles (not Fisk) sent those men after her. We don't find out what he wants with her, but she agrees to help Matt Murdock destroy the AVTF's new weapons cache.

However, since having a baby, her powers cut in and out, which means Jessica has to step away for now. After all, she has a child to protect, and it's time for the Man Without Fear to make his stand against the Mayor.

Back to the source material, and Danielle has an interesting history (despite still being portrayed as a baby or toddler following her first appearance in 2006's The Pulse #13). She was kidnapped by a Skrull posing as Jarvis and later had a pretty unique babysitter in Squirrel Girl.

The MCU's Danielle is a little older, but is obviously still too young to head down the same route as an alternate version of her future self from the comics (where she became Captain America). 

With Mr. Charles targeting Jessica and Luke M.I.A., it seems Valentina Allegra de Fontaine is likely coercing superpowered individuals to work for her. How likely is it that she's also tied to the Department of Damage Control and its mission to capture heroes it deems a danger? While that seems highly probable, it may also be a story saved for another MCU movie or TV series.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last month.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 6 Pits Daredevil vs. Kingpin With A Shocking Ending - Spoilers
Related:

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 6 Pits Daredevil vs. Kingpin With A Shocking Ending - Spoilers
Daredevil: Born Again - Jessica Jones & The Man Without Fear Vs. Fisk's AVTF In Explosive New Clip
Recommended For You:

Daredevil: Born Again - Jessica Jones & The Man Without Fear Vs. Fisk's AVTF In Explosive New Clip

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder