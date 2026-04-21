Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 6 Features Jessica Jones' Return And [Spoiler]'s MCU Debut

Daredevil: Born Again's latest episode, "Requiem," finds Mayor Wilson Fisk on the warpath after the death of his beloved Vanessa. Outfitting the Anti-Vigilante Task Force with Mr. Charles' smuggled weapons, the Kingpin prepares for war.

Elsewhere, we find Jessica Jones living in the suburbs when a group of armed men arrive. She fends them off, and we learn that the private investigator has a biracial daughter named Danielle.

As comic book readers will know, Danielle is the daughter of Jessica and Luke Cage, and while Power Man doesn't get a mention here, it's pretty obvious that this is his and Jess' child. Where is Luke? Unfortunately, that's a question that won't be answered until the next episode.

Meeting with Daredevil, Jessica reveals that Mr. Charles (not Fisk) sent those men after her. We don't find out what he wants with her, but she agrees to help Matt Murdock destroy the AVTF's new weapons cache.

However, since having a baby, her powers cut in and out, which means Jessica has to step away for now. After all, she has a child to protect, and it's time for the Man Without Fear to make his stand against the Mayor.

Back to the source material, and Danielle has an interesting history (despite still being portrayed as a baby or toddler following her first appearance in 2006's The Pulse #13). She was kidnapped by a Skrull posing as Jarvis and later had a pretty unique babysitter in Squirrel Girl.

The MCU's Danielle is a little older, but is obviously still too young to head down the same route as an alternate version of her future self from the comics (where she became Captain America).

With Mr. Charles targeting Jessica and Luke M.I.A., it seems Valentina Allegra de Fontaine is likely coercing superpowered individuals to work for her. How likely is it that she's also tied to the Department of Damage Control and its mission to capture heroes it deems a danger? While that seems highly probable, it may also be a story saved for another MCU movie or TV series.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last month.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.