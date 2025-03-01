DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Officially Begins Filming; Charlie Cox On Possibilty Of A Nanotech Helmet

Though production has been underway on the second season of Daredevil: Born Again for a while at this stage, we weren't expecting filming to commence until next week. Now, it's been confirmed that cameras are officially rolling in New York City.

The first season of the Disney+ revival series was originally going to run for 18 episodes, but the Hollywood strikes and the studio's decision to overhaul the creative direction of the show led to the episode count being halved.

Deborah Ann Woll has confirmed that she will return as Karen Page, and there are rumors doing the rounds about certain other characters (beware of potential spoilers).

Check out the BTS clapperboard photo below, along with a video of star Charlie Cox being asked to decline any offer of a nanotech helmet if he is going to be a part of Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars (we can't argue with the logic).

Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Brad Winderbaum, recently confirmed that Born Again season 2 will be with us at some point next year.

That is the plan," said Winderbaum when asked if the show will eventually become an annual release during an interview with Screen Rant. "Season 2 will come out next year, and then hopefully season 3 and season infinity after that. I think this world is extremely rich, and there are many stories to be told on the streets of New York. It's certainly something very fundamental to Marvel, going back to the earliest days of publishing with Stan and Jack and Steve and the original Marvel bullpen. It's New York through New York, and the fact that we're able to shoot here and tell a story about New York made by New Yorkers is just fundamental to the series."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.