DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Officially Begins Filming; Charlie Cox On Possibilty Of A Nanotech Helmet

Cameras are now officially rolling on the second season of Daredevil: Born Again in New York City! We also have a fun video interview with star Charlie Cox...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 01, 2025 11:03 AM EST
Though production has been underway on the second season of Daredevil: Born Again for a while at this stage, we weren't expecting filming to commence until next week. Now, it's been confirmed that cameras are officially rolling in New York City.

The first season of the Disney+ revival series was originally going to run for 18 episodes, but the Hollywood strikes and the studio's decision to overhaul the creative direction of the show led to the episode count being halved. 

Deborah Ann Woll has confirmed that she will return as Karen Page, and there are rumors doing the rounds about certain other characters (beware of potential spoilers).

Check out the BTS clapperboard photo below, along with a video of star Charlie Cox being asked to decline any offer of a nanotech helmet if he is going to be a part of Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars (we can't argue with the logic).

Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Brad Winderbaum, recently confirmed that Born Again season 2 will be with us at some point next year.

That is the plan," said Winderbaum when asked if the show will eventually become an annual release during an interview with Screen Rant. "Season 2 will come out next year, and then hopefully season 3 and season infinity after that. I think this world is extremely rich, and there are many stories to be told on the streets of New York. It's certainly something very fundamental to Marvel, going back to the earliest days of publishing with Stan and Jack and Steve and the original Marvel bullpen. It's New York through New York, and the fact that we're able to shoot here and tell a story about New York made by New Yorkers is just fundamental to the series."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 3/1/2025, 11:32 AM
Less nanotech the better
Robby
Robby - 3/1/2025, 11:33 AM
How does a lawyer get access to nanotech. Please no.
tb86
tb86 - 3/1/2025, 11:37 AM
I don’t think he’s the kind of character that should get that.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/1/2025, 11:38 AM
Never should he EVER use that shit
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/1/2025, 11:38 AM
the inclusion of Nanotech Helmets was a mistake.
RockBottom
RockBottom - 3/1/2025, 11:40 AM
What does Daredevil need with nanotech? Jesus Christ not everything has to be Stark or Wakandan technology. Just put the mask on like a normal being ya lazy assholes.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/1/2025, 11:42 AM
F**k He squinted, he knew exactly what that guy was talking about before he gave his reason. He's getting that nano helmet.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 3/1/2025, 11:44 AM
Nanotech helmets are way overused in these movies and shows.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/1/2025, 11:44 AM
I’m someone who doesn’t mind the nanotech helmets (I mean , they have that tech in their world so why not use it) but I do hope DD never gets one or joins the Avengers on a permanent basis…

Not everyone needs to be on that team imo , especially since we may get multiple ones post SW like in the comics.

Anyway , can’t wait for BA S1 this week!!.
AC1
AC1 - 3/1/2025, 12:26 PM
@TheVisionary25 - completely agree, the nanotech makes sense for characters like Iron Man, Ant Man, Star Lord, and Black Panther but I'd rather the street level heroes went without and had more realistic costume tech instead; as a side note to that I haven't seen Brave New World yet but assuming Cap's flight helmet is also nanotech I would've preferred a more mechanical folding aesthetic instead similar to Iron Man's "mark 2"-"whatever number he wore in Homecoming" just to give it a bit more of a sense of tangibility that I think works better with Cap, especially this version who has the wings as well (assuming/hoping they aren't also nanotech now)
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 3/1/2025, 11:45 AM
It fits for characters like Iron Man and Star-Lord.

Keep that shit away from Matt.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 3/1/2025, 12:25 PM
I actually preferred the black panther suits without the nano tech. King T'chaka and T'challa looked epic when they removed their masks.

They need to do away with this shit unless it's for the space dudes. Even iron-man suit ups looked better before the nano tech rubbish.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 3/1/2025, 12:25 PM
@BraveNewClunge - 🤔😬😌😩😂

I forgot my emojis 😌
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 3/1/2025, 12:26 PM
Marvel keeps ruining Marvel.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/1/2025, 12:26 PM
?si=P4_ya-njbF2oHucT

