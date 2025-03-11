DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos Reveal Possible First Look At Mayor Wilson Fisk's [SPOILER]

With only two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again streaming on Disney+ as we write this, Marvel Studios finds itself in something of a unique predicament. Why? Well, production has already begun on season 2.

As we first reported earlier today, set photos have started finding their way online and it's surely only a matter of time before the cast is spotted and we get some major spoilers. Those of you who remember the series shooting in New York the first time around will have seen several big moments in advance, including a certain character's demise.

We'll see if any similarly big reveals drop in the coming weeks, but for now, we have a first proper look at Mayor Wilson Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force. They were first spotted when cameras were rolling on season 1, but the villain's personal army has seemingly received some big upgrades and now look to be decked out in Punisher-inspired armour.

This gives off some major police state vibes, leaving us to wonder how far the Kingpin of Crime will go in his mission to stamp out vigilantes once and for all.

It's also been confirmed that filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are back on set after directing the episodes shot as part of Daredevil: Born Again's creative overhaul.

This was only for rehearsal according to those on set, so expect more shots when the sun goes down later today. We also can't discount the possibility that this is indeed the "Punisher Corps," with Frank Castle perhaps forming his own counter group to Fisk's Task Force. We'll see.

"I've read the same amount as Charlie [Cox], six, and I love where it's going," Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio teased in a recent interview. "It's going to be quite something by the end of it, by the end of the next season. By the end of Season 2, there's something quite amazing I feel is going to happen. We've both talked to Dario about the other half of it, but we're not completely clear on it."

"We haven't read the scripts yet, but they're going to be delivered, and we're going to read them. But I do have an idea of some of the details of what's going to happen midway through and past, and it's intense. It's quite something. Like Charlie just said, I wouldn't say that unless I felt it."

"It's going to be a lot of work. We have a lot of work ahead of us," he continued. "It's going to be emotional and full of physical altercations. [Laughs] I don't know what to say, but it's going to be a crazy season."

Check out these new Daredevil: Born Again set photos in the X posts below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+.