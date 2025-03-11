DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos Reveal Possible First Look At Mayor Wilson Fisk's [SPOILER]

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos Reveal Possible First Look At Mayor Wilson Fisk's [SPOILER]

Another round of Daredevil: Born Again set photos has just dropped and these offer what appears to be a first look at Mayor Wilson Fisk's efforts to keep New York City safe from vigilantes. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 11, 2025 03:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

With only two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again streaming on Disney+ as we write this, Marvel Studios finds itself in something of a unique predicament. Why? Well, production has already begun on season 2. 

As we first reported earlier today, set photos have started finding their way online and it's surely only a matter of time before the cast is spotted and we get some major spoilers. Those of you who remember the series shooting in New York the first time around will have seen several big moments in advance, including a certain character's demise.

We'll see if any similarly big reveals drop in the coming weeks, but for now, we have a first proper look at Mayor Wilson Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force. They were first spotted when cameras were rolling on season 1, but the villain's personal army has seemingly received some big upgrades and now look to be decked out in Punisher-inspired armour. 

This gives off some major police state vibes, leaving us to wonder how far the Kingpin of Crime will go in his mission to stamp out vigilantes once and for all. 

It's also been confirmed that filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are back on set after directing the episodes shot as part of Daredevil: Born Again's creative overhaul.

This was only for rehearsal according to those on set, so expect more shots when the sun goes down later today. We also can't discount the possibility that this is indeed the "Punisher Corps," with Frank Castle perhaps forming his own counter group to Fisk's Task Force. We'll see. 

"I've read the same amount as Charlie [Cox], six, and I love where it's going," Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio teased in a recent interview. "It's going to be quite something by the end of it, by the end of the next season. By the end of Season 2, there's something quite amazing I feel is going to happen. We've both talked to Dario about the other half of it, but we're not completely clear on it."

"We haven't read the scripts yet, but they're going to be delivered, and we're going to read them. But I do have an idea of some of the details of what's going to happen midway through and past, and it's intense. It's quite something. Like Charlie just said, I wouldn't say that unless I felt it."

"It's going to be a lot of work. We have a lot of work ahead of us," he continued. "It's going to be emotional and full of physical altercations. [Laughs] I don't know what to say, but it's going to be a crazy season."

Check out these new Daredevil: Born Again set photos in the X posts below. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+. 

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - New Details Emerge About Marvel Studios’ Original Pilot Plans Before Creative Overhaul
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - New Details Emerge About Marvel Studios’ Original Pilot Plans Before Creative Overhaul
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Producers Hint At Potentially Sinister Plans For Heather Glenn - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Producers Hint At Potentially Sinister Plans For Heather Glenn - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/11/2025, 3:28 PM
What about the dude in the header, is that supposed to be Wilson Fisk's son, like a version of Butch or Richard Fisk?

His name in the show is Daniel Blake, which is very close to Donald Blake. If he is Fisk's son and he's using an alias why would the writers choose one so close to Thor's alias for Kingpins son... could it be because of...
User Comment Image
SpiderParker14
SpiderParker14 - 3/11/2025, 3:33 PM
Personally, I don’t like anti-superhero campaigns. They’re mean-spirited and are always destined to fail.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/11/2025, 3:35 PM
I'm not convinced about Michael Gandolfini's acting abilities. The Many Saints of Newark was trash. The very few roles I've seen him in after that, he plays the same goofy-looking/acting person.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/11/2025, 3:38 PM
@JayLemle - he hasn’t had a big role so far in this but from what we’ve seen , he seems to be doing well
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/11/2025, 3:45 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I dunno, I thought he was...not good in Newark, and was actually distractingly...not good in episode 1. Haven't watched episode 2 yet.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/11/2025, 3:46 PM
@SATW42 - I thought he was fine according the character he was playing as this overly enthusiastic upstart and Fisk loyalist

To each their own.
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/11/2025, 3:51 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I literally only see him as James Gandolfinis son, and he does nothing to break himself of that mold, especially considering his "breakout role" was playing a younger version of his dad.

And you might say "that's not his fault" But when I watch Severance, I don't think "that's Ben Wyatt" or "That's the douchebag brother from Step Brothers" I just see Mark. You know why? Because Adam Scott is a good actor.
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/11/2025, 3:57 PM
@TheVisionary25 - or to relate to this show, D'onofrio never takes me out of the show I'm watching. I don't see Kingpin and think of a bug in an Edgar Suit, or Gomer Pyle, or Robert Goren from Law and Order. Because Vincent is a good actor. Gandolfini is his dad's son.

I'm sure he's a good kid, I don't have any personal problems with him at all, but kid just doesn't have "it"
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/11/2025, 3:59 PM
@SATW42 - “good acting” is subjective since there are people who don’t think Ryan Gosling or whoever is a good actor so to each their own

The only thing I had seen him in before Born Again was a bit part in Oceans 8 which I thought he did well in also so he’s working fine for me.

Maybe he just shares a lot of mannerisms with his dad (he already looks a lot like him) which he could break out of and grow on his own since he’s career is still young
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/11/2025, 3:37 PM
You know you're pushing too far with the Punisher-esque anti-task force if you're making The Punisher having to come up with his own "Corps" to set the record straight.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/11/2025, 3:55 PM
I doubt this is The Punisher Corps (which oddly enough is a multiversal concept) but most likely Fisk’s anti vigilante task force which bars the question why they would outfit or associates themselves with Frank if that’s the case but we’ll see.

I do think this could be a good way to to bring in someone like Cole North who was a honest NYPD homicide detective from Chicago who was initially against vigilantes but over time became an ally to DD in the Chip Zdarsky run in which he was introduced (the show takes influence from that with the Mayor Fisk stuff etc).

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/11/2025, 4:02 PM
Basically a grounded version of the Thunderbolt Units from Devil's Reign that are equipped to handle superhero threats
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder