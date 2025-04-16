DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season Finale Promo Released Along With New Funko And Marvel Legends Figures

Marvel Studios has released a new TV spot for Daredevil: Born Again, and if you've yet to watch the season 1 finale, you might be better off giving this a miss (from this point on, potential spoilers will follow).

It's not the only new content we have for you today, though, as Hasbro has unveiled its Punisher action figure from the Marvel Legends line. The likeness is excellent, and we'd imagine Hot Toys will also reveal its take on Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle in due course.

Finally, we have some Funko Pop figures showcasing several characters from the Disney+ series. Those include Daredevil, Matt Murdock, Bullseye, the Kingpin of Crime, and The Punisher.

Variety recently spoke with Vincent D'Onofrio and asked the actor whether Mayor Fisk should watch his back with Frank potentially gunning for him.

"I don’t think Kingpin would be Kingpin if he was afraid of Punisher, and vice versa. I don’t think Punisher would be Punisher if he was afraid of Kingpin. A meeting of those two has gone down before in the original Netflix series. I’m sure it will happen again at some point. I don’t know when, though. I think that he does know that he’s gone. Eventually, he knows that he’s not there anymore." "So far it’s a small part of the second season. We have to see what the one-off thing that they’re planning on doing with the Punisher, that should be interesting to see. I don’t know if it’s a 'What If…?' film or if it’s connected to our series or not, but it’ll be interesting to see. I love Jon’s Punisher. I think he does a great job on it."

Check out this new look at Daredevil: Born Again below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.