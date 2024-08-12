DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio Says Series "Goes Much Further" With Violence Than Netflix Show

Somewhat surprisingly, Vincent D'Onofrio has revealed that the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again Disney+ series will "go further" than the Netflix original when it comes to violence...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 12, 2024 07:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Netflix's Daredevil series wasn't exactly what you'd call a bloodbath, but it was certainly darker and more violent than anything we'd seen in the MCU at that time, featuring some pretty shocking moments over the course of its three seasons.

When it was announced that Marvel Studios planned to bring The Man Without Fear back for Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, there was some concern that the "reboot" (though we now know that it's going to be more of a continuation) might lose some of the Netflix show's edge, but one returning cast member believes Born Again will actually take the violence "much further."

"There's one thing in particular, that my character does, that I can't believe made it into the cut," Vincent D'Onofro told Rotten Tomatoes during a video interview.

As you may recall, Wilson Fisk was responsible for some of the show's more brutally violent scenes (remember the guy's head getting slammed in the car door?), so we're very curious to know what D'Onofrio is referring to here!

Check out the video clip at the link below.

Joining Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk will be Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) and Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), who were not going to be a part of the new series originally. Jon Bernthal will also reprise his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher, along with Wilson Bethel as the villainous Bullseye.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Hunter Doohan are also on board in supporting roles.

The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane is believed to have come aboard as the project's new showrunner, but that's yet to be made official.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that Born Again will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil face-off against his old nemesis the Kingpin, who we last saw rushing back to New York in the season finale of Echo. Fisk will likely be either running for mayor of NYC or already appointed to the position when the story gets underway.

The first trailer for Born Again screened during D23, and while it hasn't been officially released, recordings are still doing the rounds online.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN D23 Trailer Breakdown - Everything Revealed In The Action-Packed Leaked Teaser
