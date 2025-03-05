DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Stars Charlie Cox And Vincent D'Onofrio Drop Some Huge Hints About "Sinister" Season 2

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Stars Charlie Cox And Vincent D'Onofrio Drop Some Huge Hints About &quot;Sinister&quot; Season 2

Daredevil: Born Again's Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have opened up on showrunner Dario Scardapane's season 2 plans and it sounds like the lives of Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk will get even crazier.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 05, 2025 06:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil
Source: Collider

Daredevil: Born Again only premiered yesterday but work on season 2 has already begun. For that, showrunner Dario Scardapane hasn't had to try and fix anyone else's material, meaning it'll be his vision (and his alone) we get when the Man Without Fear returns in 2026.

Collider recently caught up with Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio and quizzed the duo about what the future holds in store for the series. 

Junket press had only seen two episodes at this point, so there's nothing too spoilery. However, the Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk actors still dropped some pretty major hints about how the series will evolve, suggesting big changes are to come in the lives of both characters. 

"I've read six of eight, and honestly - and I don't normally say this kind of thing; I always err on the side of caution - that's some of my favorite stuff I've read of Daredevil," Cox revealed. "We've got Dario Scardapane, who was brought in to pivot the show back at the beginning of 2024, who ended up writing the pilot and the last two episodes of this season that's coming out."

"What he's done so far with this new season is so cool and so different and so sinister, and I'm really, really excited about it," he added. 

D'Onofrio added, "I've read the same amount as Charlie, six, and I love where it's going. It's going to be quite something by the end of it, by the end of the next season. By the end of Season 2, there's something quite amazing I feel is going to happen. We've both talked to Dario about the other half of it, but we're not completely clear on it."

"We haven't read the scripts yet, but they're going to be delivered, and we're going to read them. But I do have an idea of some of the details of what's going to happen midway through and past, and it's intense. It's quite something. Like Charlie just said, I wouldn't say that unless I felt it."

"It's going to be a lot of work. We have a lot of work ahead of us," the Kingpin actor continued. "It's going to be emotional and full of physical altercations. [Laughs] I don't know what to say, but it's going to be a crazy season."

We can't help but wonder what they're referring to and, with trailers and previous interviews making it clear that Fisk wants to outlaw vigilantes, there's one crazy comic book storyline that could be on Scardapane's radar. 

We are, of course, referring to when Daredevil's secret identity was exposed and he went to prison. Putting the hero in that setting would be insanely cool and, if The Kingpin ends up joining him...well, what a season 3 that would make.

Neither actor was happy with the original version of Daredevil: Born Again, but have praised Scardapane's overhaul and seem incredibly confident in the vision he has for these characters in the MCU. 

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+. 

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoiler Discussion And Poll - How Would You Rate The Latest MCU TV Series?
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoiler Discussion And Poll - How Would You Rate The Latest MCU TV Series?
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoilers: 5 Things We Learned From The First Two Episodes
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoilers: 5 Things We Learned From The First Two Episodes

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/5/2025, 6:17 PM
Cool , I’m very intrigued by their comments especially in terms of it being “sinister”.

Idk why but that particular choice of word I feel could lead us to having someone like a Mr Fear show up next season since the showrunner has also said that Muse would have ripples into S2 which makes me think that means more costumed supervillains…

Hell , Mr Fear could be the character Matthew Lillard is playing.

User Comment Image

I wouldn’t be surprised though given the direction of this season so far that we perhaps get Matt’s identity being outed at the end of S1.
Repian
Repian - 3/5/2025, 6:23 PM
If Matt is in prison for season three, I want Kingpin to have a henchman among the inmates. Tombstone.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 3/5/2025, 6:24 PM
Can we just enjoy season one first???
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/5/2025, 6:28 PM
just brin Kang back

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder