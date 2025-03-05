DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Stars Charlie Cox And Vincent D'Onofrio Drop Some Huge Hints About "Sinister" Season 2

Daredevil: Born Again only premiered yesterday but work on season 2 has already begun. For that, showrunner Dario Scardapane hasn't had to try and fix anyone else's material, meaning it'll be his vision (and his alone) we get when the Man Without Fear returns in 2026.

Collider recently caught up with Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio and quizzed the duo about what the future holds in store for the series.

Junket press had only seen two episodes at this point, so there's nothing too spoilery. However, the Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk actors still dropped some pretty major hints about how the series will evolve, suggesting big changes are to come in the lives of both characters.

"I've read six of eight, and honestly - and I don't normally say this kind of thing; I always err on the side of caution - that's some of my favorite stuff I've read of Daredevil," Cox revealed. "We've got Dario Scardapane, who was brought in to pivot the show back at the beginning of 2024, who ended up writing the pilot and the last two episodes of this season that's coming out."

"What he's done so far with this new season is so cool and so different and so sinister, and I'm really, really excited about it," he added.

D'Onofrio added, "I've read the same amount as Charlie, six, and I love where it's going. It's going to be quite something by the end of it, by the end of the next season. By the end of Season 2, there's something quite amazing I feel is going to happen. We've both talked to Dario about the other half of it, but we're not completely clear on it."

"We haven't read the scripts yet, but they're going to be delivered, and we're going to read them. But I do have an idea of some of the details of what's going to happen midway through and past, and it's intense. It's quite something. Like Charlie just said, I wouldn't say that unless I felt it."

"It's going to be a lot of work. We have a lot of work ahead of us," the Kingpin actor continued. "It's going to be emotional and full of physical altercations. [Laughs] I don't know what to say, but it's going to be a crazy season."

We can't help but wonder what they're referring to and, with trailers and previous interviews making it clear that Fisk wants to outlaw vigilantes, there's one crazy comic book storyline that could be on Scardapane's radar.

We are, of course, referring to when Daredevil's secret identity was exposed and he went to prison. Putting the hero in that setting would be insanely cool and, if The Kingpin ends up joining him...well, what a season 3 that would make.

Neither actor was happy with the original version of Daredevil: Born Again, but have praised Scardapane's overhaul and seem incredibly confident in the vision he has for these characters in the MCU.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+.