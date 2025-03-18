DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Ayelet Zurer Breaks Silence On Being Recast; Premiere Viewership Higher Than Reported

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Ayelet Zurer Breaks Silence On Being Recast; Premiere Viewership Higher Than Reported

Daredevil: Born Again star Ayelet Zurer has finally broken her silence on being replaced as Vanessa Fisk by Sandrine Holt. We also have news on the premiere's viewership figures and those bode well...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 18, 2025 01:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Marvel Studios' original plan was for Daredevil: Born Again to be completely separate from Netflix's Daredevil. That meant killing Foggy Nelson off-screen, no Karen Page, and a new Vanessa Fisk in House of Cards star Sandrine Holt. 

We still don't know why Ayelet Zurer would be recast and can only assume it was because Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio were the only original actors wanted for the revival. 

Talking to TV Line about her return - which came as a result of Daredevil: Born Again's creative overhaul - Zurer said, "I never really quite understood why they made that decision to not keep not just me but more almost all the actors but Vincent and Charlie. But I can say that when they did change the creative and decided to go back to the original cast, I was very, very happy to join."

"I really like that character, and I thought there was so much more to explore with her," she continued before admitting that she's "not sure" how many Wilson Fisk/Vanessa scenes were reshot after being enlisted by new showrunner Dario Scardapane. "I wasn’t interested," she acknowledged, but was "at first taken aback by the shift had happened within Vanessa."

"I was like, 'How is that going to work?' But once we dove in, I found Vanessa to be a way deeper character, because she is dealing with some new aspects of their relationship - trust, and honesty - that it made it very interesting for me to find ways to perform it," the actor noted.

In related news, Variety has revealed that Luminate data confirms Daredevil: Born Again had one of the "stronger debuts" of the current phase of MCU shows. While Disney+ announced 7.5 million views in its first five days - putting it behind Agatha All Along and The Acolyte, for example - this report explains, "Luminate data on daily minutes watched for the current 'phase' of live-action MCU shows so far puts 'Born Again' toward the front of the pack."

The trade explains that, while first-day viewership was indeed on par with Agatha All Along and slightly below the likes of Secret Invasion and Loki, those "starred longtime MCU characters who have made numerous appearances in the movies, while 'Loki' S2 and 'Agatha' were continuations of two of the most popular MCU/Disney+ shows." 

Between Daredevil: Born Again's TV-MA rating and the fact it's pulling in numbers similar to familiar friendly shows, "the wager is paying off." In fact, Daredevil seasons 1, 2, and 3 enjoyed a 153% increase in hours watched before and after the premiere and numbers like those are exactly what streamers are looking for. 

It's no wonder then that Daredevil: Born Again is being planned as a multi-season series. Season 2 is already shooting in New York and we'd imagine season 3 news will come shortly after the first batch of episodes finishes streaming. 

Daredevil: Born Again's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+. 

DAREDEVIL Star [SPOILER] Returns With A New Look In Latest DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos
Related:

DAREDEVIL Star [SPOILER] Returns With A New Look In Latest DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Rumored To Focus On Matt Murdock Assembling His Own Team - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Rumored To Focus On Matt Murdock Assembling His Own Team - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/18/2025, 1:28 PM
I have been enjoying the more fraught dynamic between Vanessa & Wilson this season since they had been mainly been a unified front in the Netflix show so it’s nice to get to see a different side of that relationship.

User Comment Image

Interested to see how this Adam factors into their story , it’s been alluded to or implied that she might have had an affair but not been confirmed thus far which makes me think it’s something else then.

Anyway , glad to see the show doing well!!.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 3/18/2025, 1:29 PM
User Comment Image

YOU…RECAST……VANESSA!!
RolandD
RolandD - 3/18/2025, 1:39 PM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - Perfect!😂
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 3/18/2025, 1:56 PM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/18/2025, 1:46 PM
Vanesa Is la que no deja chota con Cabeza
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 3/18/2025, 1:51 PM
She'll always be my Lara. Love her as Vanessa
User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/18/2025, 2:09 PM
She's so gorgeous
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/18/2025, 2:15 PM
She's pro Israel.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 3/18/2025, 2:23 PM
@McMurdo - well she’s Israeli…
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/18/2025, 2:17 PM
If it was a new series that had nothing to do with the old series I wouldn’t even care if the majority of the Netflix cast wasn’t brought back but since they’re pretty much saying Dare Devil Reborn is a season 4 for the Netflix DareDevil then I’m glad they kept the cast. The shows has been good so far. I like that it’s more Murdock and Fisk focused, less supporting character side plot crap.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder