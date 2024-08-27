DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's D23 Trailer Has Leaked Online In Much Better Quality

Daredevil: Born Again was among the MCU titles showcased at D23 earlier this month and, much to the delight of Marvel fans who didn't make the trip to Anaheim, it quickly leaked online.

Believe it or not, it still hasn't been pulled - as you can see here - but a much better-quality version has surfaced on social media in the past couple of days. While not quite the same as an official release, part of the screen is no longer cut off and the overall picture and sound quality is much-improved.

As a result, we get a much better look at everything from the Man Without Fear's five cowls to his clashes with The Punisher, Muse, The Kingpin, and more. Also below is a clip from an even higher-quality version of the Daredevil: Born Again trailer which, unfortunately, has yet to be leaked in its entirety! We'll be sure to update if that version follows.

Once you're done watching this preview, make sure to read our in-depth trailer breakdown here.

Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again was also announced at D23 and it's previously been reported that Spider-Man 4 will feature the wall-crawler teaming up with Daredevil to battle The Kingpin; however, those plans appear to have changed and the concept is supposedly being saved for the post-Secret Wars MCU.

Talking at D23, Frank Castle actor Jon Bernthal commented on how it feels to receive support from fans and the way it's contributed to his MCU debut. "Genuine, genuine excitement," he shared. "I think if you're a fan of the show that you saw before, you're going to be a fan of this. I think we're just taking it a step further."

"We're all here, we're all enormously happy to be with each other. We're proud of what we did, and I think if you're a fan of the show, you're going to be enormously happy," the Frank Castle actor teased.

The Daredevil revival stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Jeremy Earl, and Ayelet Zurer. Dario Scardapane (The Punisher) serves as showrunner.

It's been confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ next March. Check out this new version of the leaked trailer below.