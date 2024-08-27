DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's D23 Trailer Has Leaked Online In Much Better Quality

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's D23 Trailer Has Leaked Online In Much Better Quality

In case you missed it earlier this month (or were infuriated by the terrible quality), we now have a slightly better version of the Daredevil: Born Again D23 trailer which you can check out after the jump!

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 27, 2024 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again was among the MCU titles showcased at D23 earlier this month and, much to the delight of Marvel fans who didn't make the trip to Anaheim, it quickly leaked online.

Believe it or not, it still hasn't been pulled - as you can see here - but a much better-quality version has surfaced on social media in the past couple of days. While not quite the same as an official release, part of the screen is no longer cut off and the overall picture and sound quality is much-improved.

As a result, we get a much better look at everything from the Man Without Fear's five cowls to his clashes with The Punisher, Muse, The Kingpin, and more. Also below is a clip from an even higher-quality version of the Daredevil: Born Again trailer which, unfortunately, has yet to be leaked in its entirety! We'll be sure to update if that version follows. 

Once you're done watching this preview, make sure to read our in-depth trailer breakdown here.

Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again was also announced at D23 and it's previously been reported that Spider-Man 4 will feature the wall-crawler teaming up with Daredevil to battle The Kingpin; however, those plans appear to have changed and the concept is supposedly being saved for the post-Secret Wars MCU.

Talking at D23, Frank Castle actor Jon Bernthal commented on how it feels to receive support from fans and the way it's contributed to his MCU debut. "Genuine, genuine excitement," he shared. "I think if you're a fan of the show that you saw before, you're going to be a fan of this. I think we're just taking it a step further."

"We're all here, we're all enormously happy to be with each other. We're proud of what we did, and I think if you're a fan of the show, you're going to be enormously happy," the Frank Castle actor teased. 

The Daredevil revival stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Jeremy Earl, and Ayelet Zurer. Dario Scardapane (The Punisher) serves as showrunner. 

It's been confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ next March. Check out this new version of the leaked trailer below.

Marvel Studios Reportedly Decided To Remove This MCU Superhero From DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN
Related:

Marvel Studios Reportedly Decided To Remove This MCU Superhero From DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Rumored To Feature Cameo From This Fan-Favorite HAWKEYE Character - Possible SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Rumored To Feature Cameo From This Fan-Favorite HAWKEYE Character - Possible SPOILERS
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/27/2024, 1:20 PM
User Comment Image
MercwithMouth
MercwithMouth - 8/27/2024, 1:22 PM
This cannot get here fast enough. Still by far my favourite of all the Netflix Marvel content.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 8/27/2024, 2:35 PM
@MercwithMouth - same here. only DP&W was more anticipated than this show for me. I want this more than anything until Avengers Doomsday
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/27/2024, 1:23 PM
Looks as gritty and badass as ever. March is too damn far away.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/27/2024, 1:28 PM
I dig, it looks like Disney is at the stage where leaks and made up rumors are somewhat beneficial, but the final product is all the matters
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 8/27/2024, 1:31 PM
Yeah seriously cant wait.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/27/2024, 1:32 PM
Looks [frick]ing great!
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 8/27/2024, 1:33 PM
Fisk looks so...tiny. The trailer looks good though, but it's just a trailer. Can't wait to see if Disney actually does well with this one.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/27/2024, 1:35 PM
It looks so good!!.

It is unfortunate though that the actor who is playing Hector Ayala/White Tiger unfortunately passed away due to cancer last December so he won’t be able to see his work but he seem to have done well.

Also, I love the tagline “The Devil’s work is never done”!
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/27/2024, 1:38 PM
Really feels like they nailed the tone.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 8/27/2024, 1:43 PM
Marvel at this point just release the official trailer. lol
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 8/27/2024, 1:44 PM
Are they dropping all episodes day one like the Netflix series?
The1st
The1st - 8/27/2024, 1:52 PM
@TheRationalNerd - Nope. Netflix ain't worried about that streaming money. Disney and the others clearly are.
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 8/27/2024, 1:44 PM
This looks incredible!
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 8/27/2024, 1:44 PM
Looks a’pretty, pretty, pretty geeeeewd…

Only issue I have is D'Onofrio’s size. I know the guy has lost a lot of weight and I’m sure it’s not healthy for his to carry all that weight at his age, but he’s the fuggin Kingpi

I mean it doesn’t take much, just give him some lifts to add some height and give him some padding or even a full blown fat suit. That and some makeup to give him a thicker neck and hide that weird old man, Ozempic neck

As much as I hate Echo, they actually did a perfect Kingpin in that one flashback scene. I’m sure in DD:BA they’ll have some justification/reason for his size difference in the show-maybe or has to do with him running for office. Regardless, I wanna see a thiccy boi Kingpin in the MCU, especially if he’s eventually gonna face off against Spidey.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
jerryblake
jerryblake - 8/27/2024, 1:45 PM
Just release it in HD Marvel/Disney. Unless you wanna mix it a bit and add/spoil some big cameo or show us more Punisher. I'm worried that Frank role is not that big.

Is that Sin Eater ?
CyberBishop
CyberBishop - 8/27/2024, 1:47 PM
Yup.. Can't wait
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 8/27/2024, 1:48 PM
Hallelujah!

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/27/2024, 1:49 PM
I wonder if Yusuf is a witness to whatever lands Héctor in prison and can acquit him?.

Also it feels so comic-booky to have Matt defend a supporting character within the Marvel universe like him.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/27/2024, 2:18 PM
@TheVisionary25 - It is the sort of cameo that can work so well, as in not a main titular hero but a supporting one only that can show up like this in another show and it shouldn't matter if nobody watching knows who he is or instantly feel they needed to watch his prior appearances first but shows they ARE all part of the same Universe and neighbouring cities.

That isn't to say someone like Kate Bishop turning up wouldn't be cool too but you can throw in random supporting cameos more easily in one off scenes without anyone feeling cheated for them not getting more screen time and focus.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/27/2024, 1:52 PM
Heck Freaking Yes!!
Fogs
Fogs - 8/27/2024, 2:00 PM
Here's some Marvel content I'm really interested in.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 8/27/2024, 2:03 PM
Hopefully this is the slate moving forward for Daredevil

Daredevil Born Again March 2025

Dardevil Born Again s2 March 2026

Daredevil in Spiderman 4 July 2026
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/27/2024, 2:10 PM
User Comment Image
PC04
PC04 - 8/27/2024, 2:23 PM
This will be one of the greatest shows ever to be put on a television screen.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder