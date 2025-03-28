DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Rotten Tomatoes Score Rises Again As Series Gets Gorgeous New Posters By David Mack

Marvel Studios released two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+ earlier this week, and while not everyone loved that bottle episode featuring Yusuf Khan, the Man Without Fear's return in the sixth instalment has been celebrated by fans and critics alike.

With more reviews counted, Daredevil: Born Again's score on Rotten Tomatoes has risen. As we write this, it has an 87% score on the Tomatometer and 80% from fans on the Popcornmeter.

This puts it ahead of Daredevil season 2's 81% and 89% scores in the same categories. However, there's still a long way to go before reaching Daredevil season 3 (97%, 86%) and Daredevil season 1 (99%, 93%).

Daredevil: Born Again ranks among Marvel Studios' best-reviewed TV shows. Season 2 is already in the works, and a third is expected to follow. This comes as Marvel Television looks to focus on multi-season series rather than one-off efforts meant to set up future movies and stories.

Legendary comic book artist David Mack, who is no stranger to the Man Without Fear and co-created Echo with Joe Quesada, has also shared a couple of new posters for Daredevil: Born Again.

These are definitely wallpaper-worthy, and with any luck, Marvel Studios will enlist more comic book artists for future efforts.

You can check them out in the X post below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Six episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.