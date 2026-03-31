DAREVEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2, Episode 2 Spoilers: Deep Cut Netflix Easter Egg, Cole North's Fate Explained

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 2, "Shoot the Moon," sees The Kingpin deliver another blow to the Man Without Fear by exposing Matt Murdock as...a hero? Mayor Wilson Fisk reminds the world that the lawyer saved his life and mounts a campaign to find his "missing" saviour.

It's all part of his plan to flush Daredevil out of hiding. Rather than reveal the hero's secret identity, he'll generate sympathy for Matt and make sure people want to find him. All the while, he's demonising Daredevil, making them want to bring his greatest foe to justice every bit as much.

Now, it's as challenging for Matt to walk the streets as himself as it is for his vigilante alter-ego

After saving 'ol Hornhead from the Anti-Vigilante Task Force in the closing moments of the Season 1 premiere, Bullseye visits a church in search of Sister Maggie (Joanne Whalley), Matt's mother. They crossed paths in Season 3, but we learn that she's not currently in the city. Maggie is spending a year in Rome on sabbatical, explaining the Netflix character's absence from Daredevil: Born Again.

As Whalley doesn't reprise the role here, we never get to find out how she feels about her son being vilified by the Big Apple's current Mayor.

In Season 1, Cole North, a member of the AVTF who has little in common with his far more heroic comic book counterpart, seemingly died when Matt's apartment blew up. It seemed like a waste, but eagle-eyed fans later spotted Jeremy Isaiah Earl on Season 2's set.

Well, it turns out he survived his injuries and, while he's rocking a gnarly scar on his face, Cole is now fully recovered and eager to rejoin the ranks of the AVTF. With the new creative team now fully calling the shots, could we finally see the character portrayed in a better light? Something seems to be up with him, so we'll see.

The other big reveal in "Shoot the Moon" comes when BB Urich is unmasked as the fake Mayor Fisk in those viral videos. It's not a huge surprise, but one that points to the reporter fighting back against her uncle's killer in an undeniably unique way in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2...

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last week.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.