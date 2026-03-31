DAREVEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2, Episode 2 Spoilers: Deep Cut Netflix Easter Egg, Cole North's Fate Explained

DAREVEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2, Episode 2 Spoilers: Deep Cut Netflix Easter Egg, Cole North's Fate Explained

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's second episode is now streaming on Disney+, and as well as revealing the status of a Daredevil Season 3 character, there are big developments for Cole North and BB Urich.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 31, 2026 09:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 2, "Shoot the Moon," sees The Kingpin deliver another blow to the Man Without Fear by exposing Matt Murdock as...a hero? Mayor Wilson Fisk reminds the world that the lawyer saved his life and mounts a campaign to find his "missing" saviour.

It's all part of his plan to flush Daredevil out of hiding. Rather than reveal the hero's secret identity, he'll generate sympathy for Matt and make sure people want to find him. All the while, he's demonising Daredevil, making them want to bring his greatest foe to justice every bit as much.  

Now, it's as challenging for Matt to walk the streets as himself as it is for his vigilante alter-ego

After saving 'ol Hornhead from the Anti-Vigilante Task Force in the closing moments of the Season 1 premiere, Bullseye visits a church in search of Sister Maggie (Joanne Whalley), Matt's mother. They crossed paths in Season 3, but we learn that she's not currently in the city. Maggie is spending a year in Rome on sabbatical, explaining the Netflix character's absence from Daredevil: Born Again

As Whalley doesn't reprise the role here, we never get to find out how she feels about her son being vilified by the Big Apple's current Mayor.

In Season 1, Cole North, a member of the AVTF who has little in common with his far more heroic comic book counterpart, seemingly died when Matt's apartment blew up. It seemed like a waste, but eagle-eyed fans later spotted Jeremy Isaiah Earl on Season 2's set. 

Well, it turns out he survived his injuries and, while he's rocking a gnarly scar on his face, Cole is now fully recovered and eager to rejoin the ranks of the AVTF. With the new creative team now fully calling the shots, could we finally see the character portrayed in a better light? Something seems to be up with him, so we'll see. 

The other big reveal in "Shoot the Moon" comes when BB Urich is unmasked as the fake Mayor Fisk in those viral videos. It's not a huge surprise, but one that points to the reporter fighting back against her uncle's killer in an undeniably unique way in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2...

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last week.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN S2 Episode 2 Shoot The Moon Recap: Fisk’s Latest Move Puts A Target On Matt Murdock!
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN S2 Episode 2 "Shoot The Moon" Recap: Fisk’s Latest Move Puts A Target On Matt Murdock!
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2, Episode 3 Spoilers: The Punisher's Status Quo Revealed Ahead Of ONE LAST KILL
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2, Episode 3 Spoilers: The Punisher's Status Quo Revealed Ahead Of ONE LAST KILL

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder