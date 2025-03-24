"I Got Injured": DAREDEVIL Star Charlie Cox Reflects On Iconic Season 1 Hallway Fight Scene

In the second episode of Daredevil season 1, "Cut Man," Matt Murdock dons his makeshift black costume and sets out to rescue a young boy who has been kidnapped.

An epic, hard-hitting one-shot fight sequence closed out the Man Without Fear's rescue mission and those action-packed oners became a staple of the series. Even Daredevil: Born Again put its own incredible spin on the concept when Daredevil did battle with Bullseye through, and above, Josie's Bar in the premiere.

Charlie Cox was recently shown the scene again and offered some insights, starting with the moment Daredevil takes out one of the thugs with a microwave. "First of all, you see that microwave that hits the guy in the head? I've signed about 10 microwaves," the actor joked.

He added, "We shot it very early on, so it's the end of episode two, but I was really still playing catch up in terms of all of the stunts and getting used to kind of doing some martial arts and was not really in a position to do much of that particular fight, 'cause it all takes place as a oner."

"And on one of the early takes, like I swung a punch, and I caught my little finger on the pole. I got injured in that fight scene," Cox revealed before sharing another small issue they encountered while shooting.

Explaining that "the little boy had to go home" because he "wasn't allowed to be there anymore," Cox noted, "On one of the final takes, we did the whole sequence. It worked out great, I got into the room to get the kid, and it's one of the ADs, a 28-year-old with a headset, so I had to pick him up and carry him out as kind of a placeholder."

While Daredevil had its fair share of issues on Netflix, the fight scenes were never a problem. During the creative overhaul, Marvel Studios enlisted the show's fight coordinator, Philip J Silvera, to work on Daredevil: Born Again in the same role.

We've seen some of his work in the Disney+ series but trust us when we say Silvera gets to take things to the next level in the coming weeks (starting with the two episodes dropping on the streamer tomorrow night).

You can hear more from Cox in the player below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+.