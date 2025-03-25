JESSICA JONES Star Krysten Ritter Seems Optimistic About MCU Return In DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN

Nearly all of Marvel Television's Netflix TV shows declined in quality as time passed, and that was undeniably the case with Jessica Jones.

Following a phenomenal first season, the second batch of episodes was a disappointment and the third...well, the less said about that, the better. Still, whether in her own series or Defenders, it was hard to find fault with Krysten Ritter's performance as the alcoholic P.I., and rumours have swirled for a while that she'll return as Jessica Jones in the MCU.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo seemed to be likely possibilities once upon a time, and it's been widely reported that Ritter came close to shooting a cameo for the latter (it was supposedly scrapped when the series dropped an episode and became a standalone "Marvel Spotlight" series).

Will we see Jessica in Daredevil: Born Again? While we wouldn't bank on a season 1 cameo, production on season 2 is underway, and Ritter is still leaving the door open to reuniting with the Man Without Fear.

"Listen, I love Jessica Jones," she says in the player below. "I think it's so exciting that there seems to be such an appetite to see her again. I get asked about it almost everyday. We remain cautiously optimistic."

"If they asked me, I would be there ready," Ritter added. "I may or may not have the jacket that I stole from set."

In the past, Ritter has largely avoided weighing in on a possible return in Daredevil: Born Again or any other upcoming MCU projects. However, given the huge level of interest from fans, Matt Murdock's new series still seems like the best place to make it a reality. Plus, we're sure the vigilante will need her help in his ongoing war with Mayor Wilson Fisk.

Jessica's return has been made even more likely by Marvel Studios' decision to make its Netflix TV shows (which were produced by the previous iteration of Marvel Television) officially part of the MCU's "canon."

We wouldn't necessarily expect any sort of appearance to lead to another series or movie, but one would be welcomed, and Jessica could quite easily become a recurring presence in any projects that take place on the mean streets of New York City.

Krysten Ritter answers a question asking if she will be in Daredevil: Born Again.



via: @CBSMornings pic.twitter.com/n3N93qXqHK — Krysten Ritter Updates (@krystenupdates1) March 24, 2025

