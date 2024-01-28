Jon Bernthal's Punisher Rumored To Have A Bigger Role In DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Following Overhaul

Good news for Frank Castle fans, as Jon Bernthal's take on The Punisher is now said to have an even bigger role in Daredevil: Born Again than he did before the show's recent overhaul...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 28, 2024 08:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

The Netflix Marvel shows may have made a few choices fans weren't fully on board with, but one thing pretty much everyone seems to be able to agree on is that Jon Bernthal was an inspired choice to play Frank Castle, aka The Punisher.

The Walking Dead alum debuted as Castle during the second season of Daredevil and went on to headline two seasons of his own series. There were rumors early on that Bernthal was in talks to reprise the role for the Disney+ Daredevil: Born Again relaunch, and fans were very happy once his return was finally confirmed.

We still don't know how the Punisher will factor into the show, but Daniel Richtman has heard that the character will have a substantial part to play.

According to the scooper, Castle already had a pretty big role prior to the reshoots, but the recent overhaul expanded his storyline to include a subplot in which the ultra-violent vigilante "hunts dirty cops that use his symbol."

We've heard something similar before, but how this all ties in to the main plot involving the Man Without Fear's ongoing conflict with the Kingpin remains to be seen. If Fisk's mayoral campaign does involve him promising to clean up the streets, we'd imagine the Punisher would be an even bigger problem for the villain than Daredevil, which could well lead to Castle and Murdock joining forces.

Last we heard, The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane had come aboard as the project's new showrunner, but that's yet to be made official.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that Born Again will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) face-off against his old nemesis the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), and some recent set photos (see below) confirmed rumors that both Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll will reprise their respective roles as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page from the Netflix series.

The show is not expected to run for the originally announced 18 episodes. A recent rumor claimed that it would likely air 9 (possibly 6) episodes before taking a mid-season break.

The upcoming Disney+ series doesn't have an official release date yet.

incredibleTalk - 1/28/2024, 8:07 PM
ModHaterSLADE - 1/28/2024, 8:08 PM
It would only benefit them to have him included as much as possible. He's great as Frank despite S2 of Punisher not being as interesting as the first IMO.
BillyBatson1000 - 1/28/2024, 8:13 PM
"We're gonna need a bigger (Hell's) Kitchen."
DocSpock - 1/28/2024, 8:16 PM


While DD battles Kingpin, I can't wait to see what mayhem Punisher & Echo throw into the mix.
Knightrider - 1/28/2024, 8:21 PM
I honestly think the new series will have 3 episodes at the beginning that will conclude the Netflix story lines. They will use these heavily in promotional material.

From there it will become the ‘Disney’ show
TheLobster - 1/28/2024, 8:27 PM
He’s one of the best aspects of Daredevil in general so this is a win.
GhostDog - 1/28/2024, 8:29 PM
ATrueHero1987 - 1/28/2024, 8:35 PM
This is very good if true. From someone whose watched all 3 Punisher movies, it's very good to have a version all of us like now. Jon Bernthal is great as Frank Castle!
MyCoolYoung - 1/28/2024, 8:36 PM
Definitely getting punisher vs bullseye now. Sorry Karen
TheVisionary25 - 1/28/2024, 8:40 PM
@MyCoolYoung - the only thing that gives me pause is that they teased him killing her in S3 so idk if they would try to repeat that again but then again , that was a different creative team so we’ll see.
TheVisionary25 - 1/28/2024, 8:39 PM
Cool!!.

Cox & Bernthal have great chemistry with each other so I’m looking forward to seeing more of Frank & Matt interacting with each other in this…

This scene between them remains one of , if not my favorite of the DD Netflix show.

?si=s7cz8pl25lcLaQXy

So well written & performed imo.
Spidey91 - 1/28/2024, 8:47 PM
Feige heard y'all are hungry.

View Recorder