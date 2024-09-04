Marvel Television Executive Talks DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's "Brutal" Action And Horror In The MCU

Marvel Television Executive Talks DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's &quot;Brutal&quot; Action And Horror In The MCU

Marvel Television's Brad Winderbaum has teased Daredevil: Born Again's "brutal" action while discussing the place of horror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including in the long-delayed Blade movie.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 04, 2024 04:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil
Source: Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly recently caught up with Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Marvel Streaming, Television and Animation, to discuss the launch of Agatha All Along on Disney+ later this month. 

Addressing how the MCU continues to experiment with genre and tone, the executive promised fans that Daredevil: Born Again doesn't hold back when it comes to violence. 

"I'll tell you, some of the most brutal action we've ever brought to the screen is coming in Daredevil: Born Again," Winderbaum said, "which isn't a horror show, but really it packs a lot of power and there's a lot of visceral action, to say the least."

He'd later elaborate on horror's place in the MCU and mentioned Blade, confirming that the movie is still happening (when that will be remains to be seen, of course). 

"I think that it goes back to the filmmaker's intent," Winderbaum pointed out. "The horror on screen in Agatha is going to be different than the horror on screen in Marvel Zombies, is going to be different than the horror on screen in Blade. It was different than the horror on screen in Moon Knight."

"It really depends on the vision of the filmmaker on what horror cues you're pulling from. And that's not just unique to horror. It's unique to any genre we're playing with. Obviously, there's many different ways to tell a story."

This comes after Winderbaum, in a separate interview with ComicBook.com, shared another update on where things stand with the planned Nova TV series.

"Nova’s in development right now. We are. I will say we’re developing more than we make. This is part of the new Marvel," he noted, confirming the series happening is far from a guarantee. "But we should talk about this because at Marvel everything has a spotlight on it and everyone gets super excited and we love Nova. And we want to get it right."

"It’s in development. We got a few things in development and we’re not going to go on a show until we are happy with a pilot. Happy with the bible. So it is in development right now."

Winderbaum later called it "an amazing ensemble piece" with a "great cast of characters." He added, "It’s got shades of [Star] Trek, it’s got shades of Battlestar [Galactica], but also has, it also feels like if you know those comics, you know how heated, let’s say, that Richard Rider kind of world can get, and it certainly embraces all of that."

Daredevil: Born Again launches on Disney+ next March. As for Blade, it's still dated for November 7, 2025 but wasn't mentioned at Comic-Con or D23.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio's Dream DC Role Is A Far Cry From Marvel's Kingpin
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio's Dream DC Role Is A Far Cry From Marvel's Kingpin
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's D23 Trailer Has Leaked Online In Much Better Quality
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's D23 Trailer Has Leaked Online In Much Better Quality
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/4/2024, 4:38 AM
The audience for Agatha is the same as the Acolyte
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 9/4/2024, 4:42 AM
I'm hyped for this show. But as much as I appreciate them going for a more mature tone with the violence, I hope the writing is up to par as well.


And yeah I dug that scene in Moon Knight where it turns into a horror flick for a few minutes. I think Werewolf By Night definitely did it better though.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/4/2024, 5:42 AM
Return of the GOAT

User Comment Image
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 9/4/2024, 5:48 AM
@FireandBlood - That is a beautiful shot. The lighting, the suit, that smirk. It's perfection.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder