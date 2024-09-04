Marvel Television Executive Talks DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's "Brutal" Action And Horror In The MCU

Entertainment Weekly recently caught up with Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Marvel Streaming, Television and Animation, to discuss the launch of Agatha All Along on Disney+ later this month.

Addressing how the MCU continues to experiment with genre and tone, the executive promised fans that Daredevil: Born Again doesn't hold back when it comes to violence.

"I'll tell you, some of the most brutal action we've ever brought to the screen is coming in Daredevil: Born Again," Winderbaum said, "which isn't a horror show, but really it packs a lot of power and there's a lot of visceral action, to say the least."

He'd later elaborate on horror's place in the MCU and mentioned Blade, confirming that the movie is still happening (when that will be remains to be seen, of course).

"I think that it goes back to the filmmaker's intent," Winderbaum pointed out. "The horror on screen in Agatha is going to be different than the horror on screen in Marvel Zombies, is going to be different than the horror on screen in Blade. It was different than the horror on screen in Moon Knight."

"It really depends on the vision of the filmmaker on what horror cues you're pulling from. And that's not just unique to horror. It's unique to any genre we're playing with. Obviously, there's many different ways to tell a story."

This comes after Winderbaum, in a separate interview with ComicBook.com, shared another update on where things stand with the planned Nova TV series.

"Nova’s in development right now. We are. I will say we’re developing more than we make. This is part of the new Marvel," he noted, confirming the series happening is far from a guarantee. "But we should talk about this because at Marvel everything has a spotlight on it and everyone gets super excited and we love Nova. And we want to get it right."

"It’s in development. We got a few things in development and we’re not going to go on a show until we are happy with a pilot. Happy with the bible. So it is in development right now."

Winderbaum later called it "an amazing ensemble piece" with a "great cast of characters." He added, "It’s got shades of [Star] Trek, it’s got shades of Battlestar [Galactica], but also has, it also feels like if you know those comics, you know how heated, let’s say, that Richard Rider kind of world can get, and it certainly embraces all of that."

Daredevil: Born Again launches on Disney+ next March. As for Blade, it's still dated for November 7, 2025 but wasn't mentioned at Comic-Con or D23.