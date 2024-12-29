RUMOR: DAREDEVIL Star Elodie Yung Could Return As Elektra In MCU Much Sooner Than Expected - Possible SPOILERS

The previous iteration of Marvel Television dropped the ball on Elektra in Daredevil and The Defenders. Her death and quick resurrection as a pawn of The Hand failed to do the comics justice and those creative missteps overshadowed Elodie Yung's compelling, enigmatic performance.

With Marvel Studios now in charge of the Man Without Fear and the Netflix TV shows considered "canon," fans are eager to see Yung's Elektra get a second chance in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again.

Several characters from Daredevil have been brought into the upcoming Disney+ series - including Jon Bernthal's Punisher - and Elektra is a character with so much potential that it would be mind-boggling not to make use of her in the MCU.

Fortunately, we may not have long to wait before seeing the fan-favourite assassin again.

According to scooper @BeyondReporter, "[Yung] filmed some scenes for Daredevil: Born Again. Possibly Episode 6 or 7. Take it as a rumor because the series was remade from scratch and a lot of things were thrown away."

Nothing is set in stone based on these remarks. However, Elektra showing up as part of Matt's life to perhaps offer some wisdom during his war with Mayor Wilson Fisk would make for a satisfying cameo before she hopefully takes on a larger role in Daredevil: Born Again season 2.

There are also rumblings on social media that the first trailer for the series will be released in the coming days. With that in mind, you'll want to keep checking back here to see it the moment it drops.

"Oh my God, I would love to [return]," Yung said in a 2020 interview. "Especially since they’ve adjusted my costume. I would love to. Let me tell you, I love this character because she’s so complex and broken."

"She’s got a lot of villain in her, and that I can relate to, and also a lot of good. It’s such an amazing character. I would love for Marvel to bring her back."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.